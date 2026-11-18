Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2026. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for advancing the steady and sound development of relations between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) as next year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two "friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners."Xi made the remarks during his meeting with ROK President Lee Jae Myung, who is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 18-19.The two countries should uphold strategic independence, maintain the political foundation for bilateral relations, and further consolidate and develop the relationship, Xi stressed.China and the ROK have substantially concluded the second phase of negotiations on the China-ROK Free Trade Agreement. The two countries should make full use of this institutional arrangement to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and foster a collaborative ecosystem for emerging technology industries such as artificial intelligence, Xi said.China also stands ready to work with the ROK to facilitate people-to-people exchanges and carry out sound and beneficial cultural exchanges in a step-by-step manner, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2026. (Photo:Xinhua)