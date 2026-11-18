Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China-Russia relations have brought greater stability and certainty to a world of turbulence and transformation.Xi made the remarks while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 18-19.Xi noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.He said that China-Russia ties set an example for a new model of major-country relations featuring equality, mutual respect, good faith, and win-win cooperation.Xi called on both countries to deepen all-round cooperation and firmly uphold the due responsibilities and obligations of major countries to guide and promote a multipolar world and democratization of international relations.Both sides should leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between their governments, legislatures, militaries and political parties to ensure that the consensus reached by the two heads of state is effectively implemented, Xi said.Xi called on the two countries to provide a more stable and predictable investment and business environment and protect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises from both countries.The development of China and Russia is closely intertwined with that of the Asia-Pacific region, and APEC is an important platform for enhancing cooperation, Xi noted.China stands ready to work with the Asia-Pacific family, including Russia, to chart a course for the region's prosperity and development and build an Asia-Pacific community together, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)