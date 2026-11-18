A pedestrian walks past an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) China 2026-themed display in the square of Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province. (Photo/Hu Lei)

At 5:30 a.m., Kong Kyung Min, a music teacher from South Korea, jogs along a greenway at the base of Yangtai Mountain in Bao'an district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province. His daily hour-long run offers a unique window into the city's rhythm and frequently inspires his music compositions."Shenzhen has many facets, each with its own distinct charm," Kong says. The quiet of the early morning contrasts beautifully with the city's daytime energy, making it what locals call a "miracle city" -- a place where a serene living environment coexists with a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit.Known as "China's No. 1 Electronics Street," Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen's Futian district is home to 35 specialized markets and more than 115,000 business entities across an area of 1.45 square kilometers.It receives over 8,000 visits by foreign nationals every day and sees an average daily footfall of 750,000. At the Blackark International Smart Hardware Innovation Center, a purpose-built hardware incubator and co-working space in Huaqiangbei, Henk Werner, an engineer from the Netherlands, is discussing a newly acquired smart glasses prototype with fellow makers in a workshop called Trouble Maker.Werner previously designed LED displays in Amsterdam. After visiting Shenzhen in 2008, he was struck by the city's open and welcoming atmosphere. He moved to Shenzhen in 2011, hoping to "find a place where I could turn my designs into products."His early entrepreneurial years were not without hurdles. "I spent considerable time and effort searching for reliable components and manufacturers," he recalls.To help foreign entrepreneurs navigate the early stages of starting a business, Werner established Trouble Maker in Huaqiangbei. The workshop provides integrated services covering various links from design to manufacturing, supporting both his own research and production activities and the ventures of other international makers."Huaqiangbei is a global hub for electronic products and components. Just by stepping downstairs, you can see what new demands are emerging in the market and what new products are available. You can also buy the components you need at any time," Werner said.The workshop now hosts 19 maker teams from countries including Australia, Canada, Russia, Singapore, and the United States. Members regularly swap ideas over coffee, often brainstorming late into the evening.Just a ten-minute walk from his researcher housing, Wee Siong Goh, a specially appointed scientist from Singapore, makes his way to the Institute of Molecular Physiology at the Shenzhen Bay Laboratory in Guangming Science City, Guangming district. There, he leads a research team focused on RNA biology.This is Goh's sixth year working in Guangming Science City. When he arrived in 2020, Shenzhen was stepping up efforts to develop its biopharmaceutical sector, and the Shenzhen Bay Laboratory had only recently been established. The opportunity to join a brand-new research institution filled him with excitement.The considerable autonomy in scientific research is a major reason Goh has chosen to stay. "From my very first day here, the laboratory has encouraged us to pursue the research we believe is most important. As long as a scientific hypothesis is sound and feasible, we have the opportunity to receive stable support," he said.The laboratory also provides researchers with support for commercializing their findings, covering everything from patent applications and intellectual property operations to startup incubation.Over time, Goh has set his sights on founding his own biotech firm. "My team has accumulated substantial research findings, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has a strong industrial foundation. Starting a business here is a natural next step," he said.Often dubbed "China's Silicon Valley," Shenzhen is a leading center of technological innovation in southern China and a major hub for high-tech industries and advanced manufacturing.It is home to the headquarters of China's leading technology companies such as Huawei, BYD, Tencent, and DJI. In 2025, the city's R&D intensity reached 6.67 percent, ranking first among Chinese cities.A harmonious blend of natural beauty and urban vibrancy defines Shenzhen, a city where mountains and sea meet urban life.By the end of last year, the city had 1,350 parks and approximately 4,000 kilometers of greenways stretching from mountain ridges to the coastline, linking parks, forests, and bays to form an extensive network.The greenway at Yangtai Mountain, where Kong goes jogging, is part of this network.

Chinese and foreign participants take part in a cycling event promoting green and low-carbon lifestyles at Shenzhen Bay Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province. (Photo/Zhou Hongsheng)

At Sendelta International Academy Shenzhen (SIA), Kong founded the Sanmao Orchestra. He regularly takes students to concerts, arts festivals, and music competitions. The orchestra has also performed at the Sea World Culture and Arts Center in Shenzhen.As a city of immigrants, Shenzhen brings together people from across China and around the world, with diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences, Kong said.This diversity has provided him with a rich source of inspiration for his music. He exchanges ideas and performs alongside musicians from different places, using music to capture his understanding of the city."In a symphony, individual melodies come together through rhythm to create harmony. To me, Shenzhen is a grand and harmonious symphony," Kong said.Shenzhen hosts a diverse range of arts and cultural events throughout the year, with activities taking place everywhere from the streets to theaters, according to Kong.Cultural facilities, including libraries, museums, and performance venues, are spread across the city, "allowing everyone to find their own comfort zone," he added.By creating opportunities through reform, bringing together resources through opening-up, securing its future through innovation, and enriching people's everyday life through culture, Shenzhen has become a magnet for people from around the world seeking to fulfill their dreams.Here, people from diverse backgrounds are able to make the most of their talents and contribute to the city's ongoing story, creating new miracles together.