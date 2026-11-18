Russian journalist Margarita Simonyan (right) participates in a copyright signing ceremony in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 16, 2026. Photo: Sputnik

At a copyright signing ceremony in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on Monday, Russian journalist Margarita Simonyan said that she was deeply moved by the prospect of having her book published in China.Her autobiographical memoir Not First Love: A Confession of Grief and Joy was released in Russia in September. The book is "about love after loss, moving forward after the death of a loved one, about how to fight cancer and how to find the strength to keep raising children and working, while remaining true to yourself," she said.The book's total print run has already exceeded 100,000 copies, and it regularly ranks among the bestsellers in both physical stores and major marketplaces in Russia.In 2025, Simonyan lost her husband Tigran Keosayan, while simultaneously battling cancer. She opens up about her deepest feelings in the book, candidly recounting how her love story with the film director began and how his life eventually came to an end. She also writes about being diagnosed with a serious illness while her husband was in a prolonged coma, as well as many other people, both famous and unknown, who have crossed her path.Her honesty makes for an account that is both heartbreaking and deeply moving. Despite the suffering caused by illness, her words retain the warmth and gentle humor that characterized the celebrity couple and their relationship. At its heart, the work is not about fictional conflicts but a deeply personal reflection on pain, faith and inner resilience, as the past remains inseparable from the present. Simonyan is one of the most well-known Russian journalists, an author and the editor-in-chief of Russia's largest media outlets: the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group and the RT television channel.

Russian journalist Margarita Simonyan (right) participates in a copyright signing ceremony in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 16, 2026. Photo: Sputnik

The publication of the work in China will continue the tradition of uniting the cultures of the two countries not only at the state level, but also through the destinies of talented authors whose stories deserve to be heard throughout the world.Simonyan said that she was incredibly touched that her book will be published in China and grateful to all her Chinese readers. "I can hardly believe it. Almost everyone in Russia knows my story with my husband Tigran, because we are very famous people in Russia. But the fact that this has drawn interest in China shows that universal human values - the values of love, life and death - are shared all over the world," she noted.The China Written Works Copyright Society (CWWCS) acquired the Chinese publishing rights to the book, which will be subsequently published by the Guangdong Flower City Publishing House.The Flower City Publishing House has published several books by Russian authors, such as works by Victor Pelevin and Sergei Dovlatov."This work reveals Simonyan to us from a different side - as an author. Her book is a confession addressed to her late husband. It is a story about love, family and loss," said Chen Bin, director of international relations at the Southern Publishing and Media Co Ltd (parent company of the publishing house)."I'm confident that this book will blossom beautifully in China like a flower, and Chinese readers will like it," said Zhang Hongbo, an executive vice president and director-general of the CWWCS.Copyright trade is an important means of promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, Zhang said. Over the 18 years since the establishment of CWWCS, it has continued to deepen copyright exchanges and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, actively introducing and exporting literary and theatrical works, organizing copyright seminars and exchanges, facilitating visits by renowned Chinese writers to other countries, and undertaking China-Russia copyright trade projects.These efforts have steadily expanded and deepened literary and publishing exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries. The society has played a significant role in copyright trade involving Chinese and Russian literature and theater, laying a solid foundation for people-to-people and public support for all-round China-Russia cooperation in various fields, he said.