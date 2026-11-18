A character seen from behind in Phantom Blade Zero Photos: Courtesy of the production team A location from the game Phantom Blade Zero

Chinese-developed action game Phantom Blade Zero has been nominated for Game of the Year for The Game Awards (TGA) 2026, placing it among six contenders for the industry's highest-profile annual gaming award and marking another milestone for Chinese games on the global stage.The nominations were announced on Tuesday, with Phantom Blade Zero receiving five nominations in total: Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best Action Game.The game will compete for the top honor alongside major international titles Grand Theft Auto VI, Resident Evil Requiem, Control Resonant, 007 First Light and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, according to the official nominations list.The recognition comes two years after another Chinese-developed title, Black Myth: Wukong, received a Game of the Year nomination at the 2024 edition of the awards. While Black Myth: Wukong ultimately did not win the top prize, it secured awards for Best Action Game and Players' Voice. Its nomination helped bring greater international attention to China's game industry.Phantom Blade Zero's latest achievement further demonstrates the growing presence of ­Chinese-developed games in the international gaming industry's most competitive categories.Developed and published by Beijing-based studio S-Game, Phantom Blade Zero is an action role-playing game that draws on the Chinese wuxia tradition, combining martial arts storytelling with a dark fantasy setting and fast-paced combat.The game, which combines traditional Chinese martial arts aesthetics with modern action-game design, follows a warrior named Soul, who has only 66 days left to live as he attempts to uncover a conspiracy and clear his name.The nominations have sparked discussion among Chinese gaming communities, with the news trending on X-like Sina Weibo.While many players expressed pride in seeing a Chinese-developed title compete alongside global blockbusters, some took a more measured view, saying that even though earning a place among the nominees was already a significant achievement, beating Grand Theft Auto VI for the top prize would be difficult.The game's international ambitions were evident from its early development. In a 2023 interview published on the PlayStation Blog, S-Game founder and CEO Liang Qiwei described the project as a major expansion of the studio's earlier Phantom Blade franchise, which had built a fan base of more than 20 million players through its mobile games.The new title was developed to bring the franchise to a global audience, with a much larger production scale and a move to console and PC platforms. It launched worldwide on October 29. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto VI led this year's TGA nominations with eight nods, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction and Best Narrative. The highly anticipated title from Rockstar Games was scheduled for release on Thursday, adding further attention to this year's awards competition.The Game Awards, founded in 2014, has become one of the gaming industry's major annual events, combining awards with new game announcements and trailers. Its nominees are selected by an international jury of media outlets and content creators.The 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 10 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the US.