The opening ceremony of the 2026 annual conference of the International Society of Reproductive Genetics (ISRG) is held in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2026. The 2026 annual conference of the International Society of Reproductive Genetics (ISRG) was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from Sunday to Tuesday. Hosted by the ISRG, the conference brought together experts and scholars from around the world in reproductive medicine, genetics and related interdisciplinary fields. They engaged in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge research, technological innovation and clinical translation in reproductive genetics, exploring new pathways for collaborative innovation and cooperation in the global reproductive health industry. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

The 2026 annual conference of the International Society of Reproductive Genetics (ISRG) was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from Sunday to Tuesday.Hosted by the ISRG, the conference brought together experts and scholars from around the world in reproductive medicine, genetics and related interdisciplinary fields. They engaged in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge research, technological innovation and clinical translation in reproductive genetics, exploring new pathways for collaborative innovation and cooperation in the global reproductive health industry.ISRG President Qiao Jie, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, stressed in her opening remarks that the ultimate value of scientific research lies in whether it can make a tangible difference for patients.Looking ahead, she noted that research should leverage technologies such as single-cell genomics to deepen understanding of the mechanisms underlying gametogenesis and embryonic development.At the same time, rigorous, evidence-based studies are needed to validate the accuracy and reliability of genetic testing and to demonstrate its clinical benefits. She also called for greater promotion of multicenter research and exchanges among young researchers.Nijasri C. Suwanwela, associate dean for Academic Services & International Education at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, said that reproductive genetic issues concern people in all countries and represent a shared need. She expressed the hope that the conference would help strengthen genetic healthcare services, professional training, and international cooperation.Xie Xiaoliang, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the Changping Laboratory, highlighted research advances in non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT) based on cell-free DNA in embryo culture media.According to Xie, the Changping Laboratory originally developed the core technology behind this achievement. By linearly amplifying the genome, the approach significantly improves the sensitivity and accuracy of non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing, enabling precise identification of genomic sequences in an embryo inherited from its paternal grandfather, paternal grandmother, maternal grandfather or maternal grandmother.Xie also believed the technology has promising application prospects. It could first be validated in families affected by thalassemia to assess its sensitivity and specificity, before being gradually incorporated into routine assisted reproductive procedures. It could serve as a "preferred low-risk option" or provide "supplementary evidence when biopsy results are inconclusive."The ISRG was established in Beijing in 2019 to provide a platform for scientific research, clinical exchange, and collaboration.

The International Society of Reproductive Genetics (ISRG) President Qiao Jie, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2026 annual conference of the ISRG in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2026. The 2026 annual conference of the International Society of Reproductive Genetics (ISRG) was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from Sunday to Tuesday. Hosted by the ISRG, the conference brought together experts and scholars from around the world in reproductive medicine, genetics and related interdisciplinary fields. They engaged in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge research, technological innovation and clinical translation in reproductive genetics, exploring new pathways for collaborative innovation and cooperation in the global reproductive health industry. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)