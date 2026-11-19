Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China is an advocate, promoter and forerunner in Asia-Pacific economic cooperation, and it is ready to work with all parties to build the pillars that support an Asia-Pacific community.Xi made the remarks at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, held in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province.Stressing the importance of stronger economic and trade ties underpinning such a community, Xi said efforts should be made to facilitate trade and investment, advance digitalization, and lower barriers to them.On upgrading connectivity, he called for measures to improve infrastructure networks, enhance coordination in policies and regulations, promote people-to-people exchanges, and foster mutual understanding and closer bonds among peoples.Emphasizing innovation, Xi said greater efforts need to be made to build digital infrastructure and promote the broad application of artificial intelligence.Xi stressed the importance of development, calling on regional economies to advance cooperation on energy and food security, anti-corruption governance across borders, and green and low-carbon transition. He also called for efforts to improve the people's well-being and increase investment in human capital.