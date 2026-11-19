Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China-U.S. relations have generally maintained a stable and positive trajectory, injecting stability and certainty into the world.



Xi made the remarks when meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen.



Xi said that he and Trump had jointly explored the right way for China and the United States, as two major countries, to get along, established a new positioning of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability and given it new meaning based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.



The new positioning has been welcomed by the people of both China and the United States, as well as by the international community, he added.

