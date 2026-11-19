Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that sound interactions among major countries are "not an option but a must."



Xi made the remarks at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.



Xi said major countries bear special responsibilities as people live in the same global village and the fortunes of all countries are intertwined as a community with a shared future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that sound interactions among major countries are "not an option but a must."



Xi made the remarks at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.



Xi said major countries bear special responsibilities as people live in the same global village and the fortunes of all countries are intertwined as a community with a shared future.