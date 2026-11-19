Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said peace among major countries brings stability to the world, while their contention would only lead to chaos in the world.



Xi made the remarks at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.



More than 80 years ago, China, Russia and the United States, the key anti-fascist forces in the world, fought shoulder to shoulder and achieved great victories, winning peace and tranquility for the world, Xi said.

