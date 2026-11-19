Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday made four points on how major countries could find the right way to get along and jointly underpin world peace.Major countries should uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, and dialogue and consultation, Xi said at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.Xi said that countries should respect one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect the social systems and development paths of their own choice, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns.They should not interfere in other countries' domestic affairs or each other's internal affairs, he said.