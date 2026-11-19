Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that the China-Russia-U.S. summit has been positive, constructive and fruitful.Xi made the remarks while summarizing main consensus reached at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.The three countries share the same view on safeguarding world peace, and all stressed that the hard-won peace must be cherished, Xi said.The three countries should follow through on the consensus reached at the summit, continue to strengthen communication, promote peace through cooperation, and work together to build a better world.