Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with US President Donald Trump, who is in China for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on Thursday in Shenzhen, calling for continued efforts to jointly steer the giant ship of China-US relations in the right direction toward the future, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Xi stressed that building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability is an unprecedented and pioneering endeavor, adding that the key to sustaining the current positive momentum lies in taking concrete action to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state.For his part, Trump said he and Xi have jointly guided the development of US-China relations, and both sides should maintain the positive momentum of the stable development in bilateral relations, per Xinhua.The closely watched meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, amid a series of friendly interactions between the two sides.The meeting came after the US midterm elections, in which the Republican Party suffered setbacks. Trump's commitment to maintaining the positive momentum in bilateral relations indicated that changes in the US domestic political landscape had not altered his basic approach to ties with China, Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Thursday.The two presidents had already reached consensus on a range of issues during their earlier meetings in Beijing and Washington, Wu noted. Working teams on both sides should now strengthen communication to ensure those understandings are put into practice.The Chinese president called on the two sides to strengthen communication on economic and trade matters, address each other's concerns, and work toward mutual benefit, according to Xinhua.The cooperation between the two countries on counternarcotics, the repatriation of illegal immigrants, and combating telecommunications and online fraud has yielded positive results, he said, adding that it can be further deepened based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity.China and the US should strengthen communication and coordination to guard against safety risks of artificial intelligence (AI) and ensure that AI always remains under human control, the Chinese leader said.Economic and trade ties serve as an anchor for China-US relations and should advance alongside efforts to consolidate a constructive relationship of strategic stability, He Weiwen, a senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, told the Global Times on Thursday. China has consistently advocated expanding cooperation, reducing the list of problems and managing differences as they arise, He said.That requires addressing new sources of friction. On November 16, the US Commerce Department issued new rules restricting remote access to certain advanced chips and servers. China's foreign and commerce ministries both voiced opposition to the move.Differences over these measures must be managed to prevent further deterioration, and the US needs to take concrete steps to address the negative factors it has introduced, He Weiwen said.On the Taiwan question, the US side should do the right thing and avoid major disruptions to China-US relations, the Chinese leader said, according to Xinhua report.The US does not support "Taiwan independence," Trump said.Wu described the Taiwan question as another key issue in the meeting. The US needs to handle it properly and make the right choices, as it bears directly on strategic stability in China-US relations. Trump's statement that the US does not support "Taiwan independence" was an important part of the talks, Wu added.The presidents' third meeting this year followed a warm welcome in Shenzhen. At the welcome ceremony at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport on Wednesday, honor guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army presented arms to salute, and a girl handed the US leader a bouquet.The national flags of China and the US fluttered in the wind as a military band played the national anthems of the two countries, and fighter jets flew overhead in salute. The two heads of state waved to a welcoming young crowd."The fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people…the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was great respect, and I appreciate that," Trump said in an interview video released by Fox News, praising the airport welcome.This reception reflected the principles of mutual respect and reciprocity in China-US exchanges, Wu said.