US President Donald Trump walks past a performing orchestra as he arrives at the welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 18, 2026. Photo: VCG

From the American song "America the Beautiful" to Singapore's "Home," familiar melodies greeted guests at Wednesday's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) welcome banquet in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, drawing attention from media and positive comments on overseas social media for the band's tailored greetings.Signature music of 21 APEC member economies, including "Jasmine Flower," "Sing Sing So," "Arirang," and "We Are the World," were played at the venue, according to the Xinhua News Agency.A special moment came when US President Donald Trump entered the venue to the American song "America the Beautiful." Trump paused for roughly 10 seconds, appearing to take in the music before turning to the press corps, Reuters reported. He stopped to enjoy the performance and applauded the musicians, according to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB.Other leaders were greeted with equally recognizable melodies. Russian President Vladimir Putin entered to "Russian Dance" from Tchaikovsky's ballet The Nutcracker, smiling as he heard the music.For Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the orchestra performed the 1960s Japanese hit "Ue o Muite Aruko," internationally known as "Sukiyaki," according to TVB. The song was released in 1961 and was inspired partly by protests against the US military presence in Japan after World War II, the New York Times reported. Therefore, even if it does not contain anti-war content, playing this piece has been interpreted by TVB News as carrying the host's special message.The choice of music for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also sparked online discussion. According to the South China Morning Post, the orchestra played the Philippine classic "Anak," meaning "child," as Marcos entered the venue. Written by Freddie Aguilar, the song tells the story of a young person who rebels against parental authority before expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness. The choice prompted widespread online debate over whether it was sending a subtle message about the country's disputes with China.Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife were welcomed with "Home," a well-known Singaporean patriotic song, Lianhe Zaobao noticed.When the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee entered, the musicians played the Hong Kong classic "Below the Lion Rock," a song that resonates among generations of Hong Kong local residents, TVB reported.

Service staff work at the Shenzhen International Communication Center on the day of the welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 18, 2026. Photo: VCG

Other international media outlets, including Vietnam's VnExpress International and Chile's Emol, also paid attention to and covered the selection of songs for different participating economies.The musical welcome also drew attention on the social media platform X. A video post featuring Trump's arrival had attracted more than 780,000 views. "Classy presentation by host," commented user @kua62888. Another user, @MarshMelloSY, praised Chinese hospitality in Arabic for combining elegance with simplicity, while other users applauded Trump's gesture of respect toward the musicians.The musical arrangements reflected China's thoughtful approach as host. By choosing melodies familiar to guests from different APEC economies, the organizers turned a formal diplomatic occasion into a surprising moment of cultural connection. The performances combined the dignity of a major international gathering with a lively and personal touch, showing respect for the region's diverse cultures while conveying the warmth and hospitality of the Chinese host.Global Times