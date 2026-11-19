Pan Shuheng (center) with key members of his research team. Photo: Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Pan Shuheng, a researcher at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), was named a recipient of the American Physical Society's 2027 Joseph F. Keithley Award for Advances in Measurement Science in recognition of his pioneering invention of the Pan-type scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) scan head, as well as his foundational research and development work in low-temperature scanning tunneling microscopy, the institute announced on Thursday.Pan is the first researcher based in China to receive the award, according to the Science and Technology Daily.Pan has long been engaged in cutting-edge condensed matter physics research, with extensive expertise in scanning tunneling microscopy, the Science and Technology Daily reported.His work has transformed the scanning tunneling microscope from a tool primarily used to observe nanoscale surface morphology into a platform capable of quantitative spectroscopic analysis and imaging. It has supported a range of groundbreaking precision-measurement research in condensed matter physics and significantly expanded the ability to observe and characterize microscopic states of matter under extreme conditions, the Science and Technology Daily reported, citing the institute.Established in 1997, the Joseph F. Keithley Award for Advances in Measurement Science is a prestigious international award in the fields of precision measurement and instrumentation science and is the American Physical Society's highest honor in the field of measurement science. Since 1998, the award has been presented annually to researchers worldwide, the Science and Technology Daily reported.Since the award was established, its recipients have predominantly come from leading research institutions in Europe and the US.Global Times