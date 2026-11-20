A screenshot from Chinese Embassy in France website

The Chinese Embassy in France condemned the baseless remarks on Franceinfo's evening program Les Informés claiming that the entire overseas Chinese community consisted of "Chinese spies," urging those involved to take immediate steps to address the harm caused.The embassy made a statement after Vincent Crouzet and other guests on the French broadcaster Franceinfo's evening program Les Informés claimed that "the entire overseas Chinese community consists of Chinese spies."The so-called "Chinese spies" claim is entirely baseless and amounts to a malicious smear. It is steeped in Cold War thinking and ideological prejudice and has deeply hurt the feelings of the Chinese community in France. The Chinese Embassy expresses its strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to these remarks, said the Chinese Embassy.Members of the Chinese community in France have long abided by French laws and regulations, actively integrated into local society, and contributed to the local economy. They have made important contributions to deepening China-France relations and fostering mutual understanding between the two peoples, said the embassy.We urge the French media outlets and individuals concerned to respect the dignity and reputation of the Chinese community in France, stop peddling baseless allegations about so-called "Chinese spies," and take immediate, concrete steps to remedy the harm caused, said the embassy.Global Times