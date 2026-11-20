Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (2nd L) and visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (3rd L) inspect the Chinese-invested Double Q Automotive Assembly plant in Mpigi District, Uganda, Nov. 19, 2026. (Uganda Presidential Press Unit/Handout via Xinhua)

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday jointly launched a 30-million-U.S.-dollar Chinese-invested vehicle assembly plant in central Uganda, highlighting efforts to promote regional industrialization and manufacturing.The Double Q Automotive Assembly plant, located in Mpigi District, has an annual assembly capacity of 4,000 trucks and employs more than 1,200 Ugandans, according to a statement issued by State House of Uganda.The facility assembles heavy-duty trucks and is expected to strengthen Uganda's automotive manufacturing capacity, create jobs and deepen industrial and trade cooperation between Uganda and Tanzania.Speaking at the launch, Museveni urged the investors to strengthen links with local steel producers to increase domestic value addition and reduce dependence on imported materials."On behalf of Uganda, I want to thank you so much for investing in Uganda, to assemble trucks, and also to build local parts, and eventually link up with the local steel industry," he said.Museveni said combining Uganda's iron ore resources with Tanzania's natural gas reserves could accelerate industrial development and create investment opportunities across the region. He also called for the establishment of a unified African market to support local manufacturing.The Ugandan president encouraged more Chinese companies to invest in Africa, describing the continent as the business center of the future.Hassan described the investment as an important milestone in Uganda's industrialization drive, urging East African countries to shift from importing manufactured goods to producing them locally.She also called for complementary industrial policies and harmonized regulations among East African Community member states to strengthen regional manufacturing value chains."East Africa must compete with the world, not within itself," Hassan said.Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Wu Guangrong said the presence of the two presidents at the launch demonstrated their commitment to industrial development and regional economic cooperation.Wu commended Double Q Company Limited for expanding from construction materials and vehicle sales into local vehicle assembly. He encouraged Chinese companies operating in Uganda to comply with local laws, while reaffirming China's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Uganda in industrial and skills development to support the country's economic transformation.Double Q Company Limited Managing Director Lin Yu said the company planned to expand into passenger vehicles and electric trucks while increasing the use of locally sourced materials and components.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (front, R) and visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (front, L) cut a ribbon at the launch of the Chinese-invested Double Q Automotive Assembly plant in Mpigi District, Uganda, Nov. 19, 2026. (Uganda Presidential Press Unit/Handout via Xinhua)

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (L) and visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (R) inspect the Chinese-invested Double Q Automotive Assembly plant in Mpigi District, Uganda, Nov. 19, 2026. (Uganda Presidential Press Unit/Handout via Xinhua)