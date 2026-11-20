Chinese Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Zhao Bin presents certificates and scholarships to representative recipients in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nov. 18, 2026. A total of 30 female students from the DRC were awarded the Mulan Scholarship at a ceremony held Wednesday in Kinshasa by the Chinese Embassy, marking the fifth edition of an initiative aimed at supporting women's education and empowerment in the Central African country. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

A total of 30 female students from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were awarded the Mulan Scholarship at a ceremony held Wednesday in Kinshasa by the Chinese Embassy, marking the fifth edition of an initiative aimed at supporting women's education and empowerment in the Central African country.The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin, Blaise Mbenga Aundu, a representative of the DRC's Ministry of Higher Education and Universities, Jean-Marie Kayembe Ntumba, rector of the University of Kinshasa, and the scholarship recipients.Speaking at the ceremony, Zhao reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting education and women's development in the DRC while deepening bilateral cooperation in higher education, vocational training, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.He encouraged the recipients to draw inspiration from the spirit of Mulan, a symbol of courage and perseverance in Chinese culture, and to use their knowledge and skills to contribute to their country's development and strengthen friendship between the Chinese and Congolese peoples.For his part, Mbenga Aundu said the Mulan Scholarship reflects the importance both countries attach to talent development and women's empowerment, while helping advance educational cooperation between China and the DRC.Launched in 2022 by the Chinese Embassy in the DRC, the Mulan Scholarship has benefited more than 130 Congolese female students over five editions, helping them pursue their studies and achieve their personal and professional aspirations.

Blaise Mbenga Aundu, a representative of Ministry of Higher Education and Universities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), speaks during a scholarship award ceremony in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nov. 18, 2026. A total of 30 female students from the DRC were awarded the Mulan Scholarship at a ceremony held Wednesday in Kinshasa by the Chinese Embassy, marking the fifth edition of an initiative aimed at supporting women's education and empowerment in the Central African country. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)