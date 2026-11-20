Chinese Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Zhao Bin presents certificates and scholarships to representative recipients in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nov. 18, 2026. A total of 30 female students from the DRC were awarded the Mulan Scholarship at a ceremony held Wednesday in Kinshasa by the Chinese Embassy, marking the fifth edition of an initiative aimed at supporting women's education and empowerment in the Central African country. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)A total of 30 female students from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were awarded the Mulan Scholarship at a ceremony held Wednesday in Kinshasa by the Chinese Embassy, marking the fifth edition of an initiative aimed at supporting women's education and empowerment in the Central African country.
Blaise Mbenga Aundu, a representative of Ministry of Higher Education and Universities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), speaks during a scholarship award ceremony in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nov. 18, 2026. A total of 30 female students from the DRC were awarded the Mulan Scholarship at a ceremony held Wednesday in Kinshasa by the Chinese Embassy, marking the fifth edition of an initiative aimed at supporting women's education and empowerment in the Central African country. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)