Scientists have uncovered evidence of previously unknown, Himalayan-scale mountain ranges beneath Antarctica's ice, shedding new light on the continent's geological history and its connection with the evolution of life on Earth.



The research, involving scientists from the Australian National University (ANU) and GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, identifies the roots of ancient, enormous mountains formed during the assembly of the supercontinent Gondwana between 650 and 450 million years ago, according to an ANU statement released Wednesday.



These mountains formed as Antarctica collided with India and Africa, in what researchers say were the largest mountain-building events to have affected the continent, the statement said.



To reconstruct the continent's ancient past, researchers analyzed 1,712 tiny mineral grains called zircons, recovered from sediments deposited along the Antarctic continental margin. The mineral grains preserve records of the age and chemical composition of the rocks and geological processes from which they originated.



ANU co-author Emeritus Professor Ian Campbell said the mountain-building events correlated with the appearance of the first shellfish about 539 million years ago and the Cambrian explosion, a period of dramatic increase in the abundance and diversity of animal life 10 million to 30 million years later.



The study, published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, suggested that rapid erosion of the Gondwana Supermountains lowered atmospheric carbon dioxide, raised atmospheric oxygen, and supplied nutrients, essential for life, to the oceans, providing favorable conditions for the proliferation of life and hence greater opportunities for mutations and accelerated evolution.

