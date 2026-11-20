The Chinese and US militaries held the second working group meeting of 2026 and the annual meeting under the China-US maritime military security consultation mechanism in Shanghai, China from November 18 to 20, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.



The meetings aimed to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of military-to-military relations.



The two sides held candid, practical and constructive discussions on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the US, reviewed the annual execution of the Rules of Behavior for Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters and discussed measures to improve maritime military security between the two countries, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.



They agreed on the agenda for the 2027 working group meeting.



