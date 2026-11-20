Screenshot from video clip

A few nights ago, officers conducting video patrols using the checkpoint system had discovered that in a small car near a highway toll station next to Pai Tou township, on the G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway heading towards Shanghai, the passenger in the front seat was nestled in the driver's arms, and both of them were fast asleep with their eyes closed, according to the Fourth Highway Traffic Police Brigade of the Shaoxing Municipal Public Security Bureau on Wednesday.At the time, the driver's hands were off the steering wheel, and the vehicle appeared to be moving forward with its driver assistance system engaged, posing an extremely high safety risk.After identifying the vehicle, the brigade's digital operations center immediately contacted the driver through license plate tracing and urged him to pull into the nearest service area to rest, repeatedly warning him to immediately take back control of the vehicle and stop driving dangerously.At the same time, Liu Xiaohan, a police officer, and auxiliary police officer Zhang Chaojiang, who were conducting a crackdown on traffic violations at the service area, were dispatched to wait at the service area entrance and guide the vehicle smoothly into a safe area.With police continuing to give instructions by phone, the driver eventually arrived safely at the service area.An investigation revealed that the driver was traveling from South China's Guangdong Province to Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Exhausted from the long drive, the driver activated the vehicle's intelligent driver assistance function.Overcome by sleepiness, he fell asleep without realizing it and was only awakened by a call from the traffic police. He had no clear memory of what had happened.The traffic police punished the driver for his traffic violations in accordance with the law, according to the news report by Dushi Kuaibao, a branch of Hangzhou Daily.Traffic police remind drivers to ensure they get enough rest before long-distance travel, not to drive continuously for more than four hours, and to stop at a service area or exit the highway to rest if they feel too tired to continue. Never entrust your life to "auxiliary systems," the warning said.Global Times