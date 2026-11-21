The Asia-Pacific Media Partnership (APMP), proposed by China's Xinhua News Agency, has been officially launched, with its first batch of members comprising 310 organizations from 41 countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific.



At the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum held on Sept. 5, more than 400 representatives from over 40 countries and regions, as well as from UN agencies and international organizations, witnessed the establishment of the Organizing Committee of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership Program.



The committee issued an initiative on strengthening collaborative communication between the media and think tanks, inviting media outlets and think tanks in the Asia-Pacific region to join the partnership.



Aiming to strengthen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation among media organizations across the Asia-Pacific region, the APMP focuses on building four key platforms: high-end dialogue, collaborative communication, technological innovation and pragmatic cooperation.



It will regularly hold high-level media dialogues, promote joint interviews among Asia-Pacific media, jointly produce high-quality multimedia products, organize inbound reporting tours in China for Asia-Pacific media journalists, and host themed training programs for Asia-Pacific media professionals, among a series of practical cooperation projects.



Both the APMP and the Shenzhen Consensus of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum have been officially included in the deliverables list for China's hosting of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings. The Asia-Pacific Media Forum has also been included in the list of meetings and events hosted by China as the 2026 APEC host.

