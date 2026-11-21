Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends the 2026 Orchid Awards ceremony and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

China on Friday honored French Nobel laureate in literature Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio, renowned Singaporean scholar Kishore Mahbubani, and eight other foreign nationals with its Orchid Awards, recognizing their efforts in facilitating cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.The 2026 Orchid Awards ceremony, the third of its kind, was held in Beijing. Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.More than 300 people, including representatives of Chinese governmental departments, international organizations, diplomatic envoys in China, and Chinese and foreign think tanks and media organizations, attended Friday's event in the national capital.Participants stressed equality and inclusiveness among different civilizations, calling for efforts to preserve, inherit and pass on human civilizations, and to strengthen digital empowerment to make the progress of civilizations beneficial to all and shared by all.At a regular news briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun congratulated the award recipients, praising their long-term efforts in helping dispel prejudice through culture, deepening understanding via exchange and building people-to-people bridges between China and other countries.The Orchid Awards, established in 2022, aim to recognize international friends and organizations for outstanding contributions to promoting humanity's shared values and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations. They have become an international cultural platform helping implement the China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative.