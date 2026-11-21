A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 20, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday, sending a new batch of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The payloads, the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered their designated orbits. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket from the southern island province of Hainan on Friday, sending a new batch of internet satellites into space.The rocket lifted off at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The payloads, the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered their designated orbits.

A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 20, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday, sending a new batch of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The payloads, the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered their designated orbits. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)

A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 20, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday, sending a new batch of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The payloads, the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered their designated orbits. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 20, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday, sending a new batch of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The payloads, the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered their designated orbits. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)

A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 20, 2026. China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday, sending a new batch of internet satellites into space. The rocket lifted off at 7:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The payloads, the 30th group of low-orbit internet satellites, successfully entered their designated orbits. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)