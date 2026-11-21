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Those in the US and the West who publicly talk down China's economy - what are they really up to?Throughout this year, certain overseas media outlets and institutions have repeatedly taken aim at China's economy. At times, they play up a so-called "deflationary trap," asserting that China's economic growth is unsustainable; at other times, they hype a "China Shock 2.0," claiming that Chinese manufacturing poses a threat to global industries. While their specific narratives keep shifting, the pessimistic conclusion remains constant - as if it had been scripted all along.Behind these arguments lie their own calculations of self-interest and political gain: using the specter of a "China collapse" narrative to undermine confidence, and invoking a "China threat" narrative to justify imposing restrictions and containment.Yet, the reality is that the trajectory of China's economic development has never been, and will never be, determined by those who seek to talk it down.Predicting the downfall of the Chinese economy is nothing new.Back in 2001, some figures in the West floated the "China collapse" theory, forecasting that factors such as China's accession to the World Trade Organization would lead to its "collapse" by 2011. As expected, the predicted collapse never materialized.In 2016, certain observers abroad claimed that a "hard landing" for the Chinese economy was "almost inevitable." In 2023, the Wall Street Journal declared that "China's 40-year boom is over." This year, a new parade of narratives has emerged, ranging from a "deflationary trap" and a "China shock 2.0" to the "spillover of a Chinese economic crisis."For decades, voices from abroad have predicted the downfall of the Chinese economy, only to be proved wrong time and again.The pessimistic narratives that have emerged this year generally fall into a few categories.One approach involves overgeneralization, extrapolating temporary difficulties into an overall crisis. In October, the Washington Post seized upon isolated indicators such as short-term fluctuations in real estate prices and soft consumer confidence to paint an unduly bleak picture of China's economic prospects. This argument ignores the inherent complexity of the economy as a whole, and its conclusions crumble under scrutiny.Another tactic involves shifting the terms of the debate, reframing competitive advantages in the marketplace as threats to the rest of the world. When Chinese new-energy vehicles gained global popularity, critics cried "overcapacity"; as the competitiveness of China's manufacturing sector grew, they invoked the specter of a "China Shock 2.0" Since technological progress and gains in efficiency are fundamental to market competition, why is it that when Chinese enterprises achieve them, they are suddenly recast as risks that must be guarded against?Others arrive at their conclusions before even looking at the facts; regardless of how China's economy develops, they keep singing the same tune of doom and gloom. If economic growth slows, they claim the growth model is unsustainable; if growth remains steady, they argue it is overly reliant on policy stimulus. When exports face pressure, they question the competitiveness of "Made in China"; when export performance is strong, they attribute it to overcapacity and weak domestic demand - no matter the scenario, they always manage to reach a negative conclusion.In this way, economic analysis becomes a rigged question with a predetermined answer, much like preparing a plate of dumplings solely for the sake of having an excuse to serve the vinegar, while the dumplings themselves remain completely hollow. Yet, this does not stop these critics from spouting nonsense and hurling baseless accusations.Certain individuals in the US and the West frequently make an issue of China's economy, a subject that, upon closer inspection, reveals a more complex agenda.In March this year, the Office of the US Trade Representative initiated a "Section 301 investigation" into several economies, including China, citing so-called "structural excess capacity" in the manufacturing sector. The stated objective: to safeguard the US industrial base and encourage the "reshoring" of manufacturing. It is clear that this is an attempt to preserve an existing status quo that favors the US' own established interests.In the past, companies from certain developed nations held a dominant position in high-end manufacturing, while China occupied a place primarily in the mid-to-low end of the global industrial division of labor. Today, however, Chinese new-energy vehicles are reaching global markets, and the country is making continuous breakthroughs in machinery, equipment, and communications technology with an increasing number of Chinese enterprises emerging as prominent players on the international stage.The cake remains the same, but the people sharing it have changed, and those who previously enjoyed the largest portions are naturally feeling uneasy.Yet, does the competitiveness of Chinese enterprises automatically equate to "unfair competition"? Does the popularity of Chinese goods among consumers necessarily signify "overcapacity"? If, upon failing to compete, one simply accuses the other side of breaking the rules, doesn't that turn market competition into a game where only one party is permitted to win?Some politicians even exploit the "China issue" to serve their own domestic political agendas. By blaming the closure of domestic factories on a "China shock" and attributing a decline in their own competitiveness to a "China threat," they can deflect internal tensions while drumming up support for tariff barriers and trade restrictions. After all, it is far more convenient to shift the blame onto China than to explain one's own policy failures or the sluggish pace of industrial transformation to voters.Ultimately, some individuals harbor deep-seated prejudices against China. They refuse to acknowledge the achievements of China's development path, insisting instead on judging the country through their own narrow set of standards. They go to great lengths to talk China down, seeking to undermine confidence in its development and diminish its appeal, ending up trapped in a mindset where they reflexively view China with suspicion and disparagement.Given the interplay of these various factors, it is hardly surprising that such negative narratives have persisted for so long.The noise from those predicting a downturn cannot alter the solid achievements, genuine quality, and positive trajectory of China's high-quality economic development.In the first three quarters of this year, China's economy grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year, a performance that ranks among the best for major global economies. Over the first 10 months, the total value of imports and exports of goods rose by 20 percent year-on-year, with imports alone surging by 23.6 percent. The recently concluded 9th China International Import Expo attracted participants from 162 countries, regions, and international organizations, with 4,142 overseas enterprises taking part, setting a new record. On one hand, some claim that China's economy has lost its appeal; on the other, global businesses are "voting with their feet" by choosing to engage with China. It is self-evident which side carries more weight.Naturally, economic development is bound to encounter difficulties and challenges. The real estate market is still undergoing adjustment, consumer confidence requires a boost, and the industrial transformation and upgrading process involves complex, "hard-to-crack" issues. We have never shied away from these problems. To address the imbalance between strong supply and weak demand, we are implementing targeted initiatives to bolster consumption and expand domestic demand. To manage pressures in the real estate sector, we are adopting city-specific policies and accelerating the creation of a new development model for the industry. To navigate the transition between old and new growth drivers, we are fostering "new quality productive forces" tailored to local conditions, revitalizing traditional industries while nurturing emerging ones. Throughout our journey, it has been precisely this spirit - facing problems head-on, fearing no hardship, working diligently, and overcoming obstacles - that has carried us forward.Looking back, how many storms has the Chinese economy weathered over the years? From the impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic to external containment and suppression - it has navigated through countless challenges and forged ahead against the waves. The underlying strength of the Chinese economy stems, ultimately, from the composure and steadfastness of its leadership in the face of adversity, the hard work and dedication of its hundreds of millions of people, and a firm commitment to focusing on its own priorities.For an economy with an ultra-large market, a complete industrial system, and robust innovation capabilities, how much of a stir can a few voices of pessimism really create? The most powerful response to all the clamor lies precisely in this spirit of "seizing the day."Recently, the 2026 APEC meetings were successfully held in Shenzhen. While some abroad are busy building walls and barriers or hyping up "threats," China is working with others to lay the foundations and framework for an Asia-Pacific community. By promoting the alignment of regional economic and trade agreements and fostering an open, innovation-driven ecosystem, China has taken a series of pragmatic steps, rooted in the Asia-Pacific but with a global vision, that not only serve the long-term common development of the region but also pave a new path toward building a community with a shared future for humanity."No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will not waver in its pursuit of win-win cooperation with all other countries."The global economic pie can only grow larger through concerted cooperation. On one side lies the narrow-minded approach of zero-sum games and protectionism; on the other, a broad-minded commitment to openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation. Who treats the global economy as an arena for a "win-lose" contest, and who is striving to broaden the path toward common development? When the two are contrasted, the truth becomes self-evident.Those who talk down the economy will ultimately be proven wrong, while those who engage in concrete action can look forward to a bright future.