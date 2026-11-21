China stands ready to work with Singapore to accelerate negotiations on the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA) 4.0 and promote a higher level of two-way opening-up, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Saturday.



Li made the remarks during talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Beijing.



Li said China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore, consolidate political mutual trust, support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, and expand practical cooperation.



The two sides should strive for more achievements in their all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership and continuously improve the well-being of the two peoples, Li said.



Li called on the two sides to further strengthen industrial integration, upgrade major bilateral government-to-government cooperation projects, and deepen cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, connectivity and finance.



The two countries should also advance the development of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to inject fresh impetus into their development, he said.



Noting that China and Singapore share similar approaches to social governance and face many common challenges, Li called for greater exchanges and mutual learning to address population aging, promote balanced development and improve public services.



The two sides should also expand people-to-people and cultural cooperation in areas such as tourism, culture and youth exchanges, he added.



Li said China and Singapore should forge closer coordination and cooperation within the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and other relevant frameworks, firmly promote regional economic integration, advance the building of an open world economy, uphold the multilateral trading system and safeguard their common interests.



China supports Singapore in assuming the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, and stands ready to work with Singapore to encourage all parties to implement the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol effectively, Li said.



Wong congratulated China on successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen.



He said Singapore and China have built a strong partnership based on deep mutual trust over the past decades.



Singapore looks forward to maintaining closer high-level exchanges with China, strengthening the alignment of development strategies, deepening cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green energy and connectivity, and enhancing people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Wong said.



Singapore stands ready to work with China to achieve more results in their all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership, he added.



Wong said Singapore supports the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and appreciates China's leadership in maintaining world peace and promoting openness and development.



