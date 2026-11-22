The launch site for China's Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission has completed all preparations, with equipment, personnel and systems ready.



The Shenzhou-24 mission completed its final full-system joint rehearsal on Saturday, marking the last such exercise before liftoff. The rocket, spacecraft and all systems of the launch site are in good condition, according to the launch site.



Functional checks, joint tests and propellant loading will proceed as scheduled ahead of the launch.



On Nov. 17, the combination of the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft and its Long March-2F carrier rocket was transferred to the launch area.

