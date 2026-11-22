Xue Songyan, secretary-general of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, speaks at a high-level thematic forum on poverty reduction in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Nov. 21, 2026. A high-level thematic forum was held on Saturday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to further deepen China-Africa cooperation on poverty reduction through enhanced exchanges of practical experience and development approaches. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

A high-level thematic forum was held on Saturday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to further deepen China-Africa cooperation on poverty reduction through enhanced exchanges of practical experience and development approaches.Held under the theme "China-Africa Exchange of Poverty Reduction Experience and Practical Approaches," the forum brought together representatives from China, Ethiopia, and other African countries to explore new avenues of cooperation and foster Sino-African institutional knowledge sharing in support of global poverty alleviation efforts.Experts and academicians at the forum called for translating shared development experience into practical, country-specific solutions while respecting each nation's independent path, noting that poverty is not destiny and can be overcome through targeted action, productive transformation, and sustained partnerships.Addressing the gathering, Xue Songyan, secretary-general of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), noted that China has completed the largest poverty alleviation campaign in human history, realizing the United Nations poverty reduction goal 10 years ahead of schedule.Outlining five think tank priorities, Xue said CASS and the China-Africa Institute will advance academic exchanges, conduct joint field research, foster two-way communication on knowledge products, support talent cultivation through scholar exchanges, and strengthen linkages and cooperation with African think tanks.The forum emphasized greater alignment of Sino-African cooperation with national development strategies and local priorities, stressing that poverty reduction requires strong governance, institutional support, and active citizen participation.Tefera Derbew, former Ethiopian ambassador to China, noted that poverty is a multidimensional challenge affecting the dignity, stability, and potential of communities and nations. Ethiopia has pursued agricultural transformation, infrastructure expansion, human capital growth, environmental restoration, and economic reforms under its 10-year development plan and homegrown economic reform agenda to address structural constraints.Calling for enhanced cooperation across productive investments, technology transfer, and local capacity building, Derbew underscored the vital need to further deepen collaboration through country-specific programs aligned with national priorities that create jobs and help people permanently escape poverty.Participants stressed that poverty reduction should be integrated into broader economic and social development, combining infrastructure, agricultural improvement, education, and skills training to build long-term resilience rather than relying solely on temporary relief.For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai described poverty as a common challenge facing humanity, and poverty reduction and development as issues bearing on the well-being of all humanity.As a large developing country, China has secured victory in the largest-scale poverty alleviation battle in human history, lifting nearly 100 million rural poor people out of poverty. China has eradicated absolute poverty across the board, fulfilling a millennium-old dream and century-long aspiration of the Chinese people, he said.Chen finally highlighted that China, pursuing the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, stands ready to share poverty reduction concepts, experience, and approaches with partners in need, offering a useful reference for developing countries to independently explore their own paths to modernization, deliver mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, and inject new momentum into global poverty reduction efforts.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai speaks at a high-level thematic forum on poverty reduction in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Nov. 21, 2026. A high-level thematic forum was held on Saturday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to further deepen China-Africa cooperation on poverty reduction through enhanced exchanges of practical experience and development approaches. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

Tefera Derbew, former Ethiopian ambassador to China, speaks at a high-level thematic forum on poverty reduction in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Nov. 21, 2026. A high-level thematic forum was held on Saturday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to further deepen China-Africa cooperation on poverty reduction through enhanced exchanges of practical experience and development approaches. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

Guests attend a high-level thematic forum on poverty reduction in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Nov. 21, 2026. A high-level thematic forum was held on Saturday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to further deepen China-Africa cooperation on poverty reduction through enhanced exchanges of practical experience and development approaches. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)