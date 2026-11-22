A drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2026 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Early in the morning, the mountainous rainforest of Wuzhishan in south China's Hainan Province is still shrouded in thick clouds and mist.Wang Cheng opens the "Rainforest Patrol" application on his phone, gets on his motorcycle and sets off for his patrol mission through the mountains. As he travels, his route is automatically recorded on an electronic map.Wang's family has lived at the foot of these mountains for generations, and the 44-year-old ethnic Li forest ranger treats the forests of his hometown as old friends, deserving of constant care and protection.Decades ago, local villagers depended heavily on the mountains for their livelihoods. Logging and slash-and-burn farming had fragmented parts of the rainforest.In 2021, China established its first five national parks, including the National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest. Since then, protecting the rainforest has become a shared responsibility, extending beyond the work of government departments and researchers to local communities. Many villagers inside the park have transitioned into forest ranger roles, with Wang being one of them.

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2026 shows a stream at the Diaoluoshan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The transformation of Hainan's rainforest is once again in the international spotlight as the province hosts the ongoing 2026 Tropical Rainforest Ecosystem Partners Conference. The event, underway in the provincial capital Haikou, has brought together international officials, experts and representatives from more than 20 countries to exchange views on rainforest conservation and sustainable development.Discussions have covered water conservation and ecological security, biodiversity protection, the development and utilization of forest food resources, mechanisms for realizing the value of ecological products, cultural heritage preservation and rainforest carbon governance.

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows a scene at the 2026 Tropical Rainforest Ecosystem Partners Conference in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

International speakers at the conference highlighted the global importance of rainforest conservation, emphasizing its close links with food security, climate resilience and human well-being.A think tank report titled "A Great Song Resounds in the Rainforest: The 'Hainan Model' of China's Tropical Rainforest Conservation" was released at the event, examining Hainan's experience in protecting its tropical rainforest ecosystem.Hainan's tropical rainforest is the most concentrated, best-preserved and largest contiguous continental-island-type tropical rainforest in China, and forms an important part of the world's tropical rainforest system. Over the years, authorities have stepped up efforts to protect its valuable natural heritage.The results are increasingly visible on the ground. On his patrols, Wang often spots tree crabs, which are indicators of a healthy rainforest ecosystem. Infrared cameras also frequently capture images of rare birds and animals.Behind these observations is a "space-air-ground integrated" monitoring network operating within the park, combining satellite remote sensing, drones, acoustic monitoring devices and on-the-ground ranger patrols."When I see these creatures living and thriving peacefully, I know this forest has truly come back to life," Wang said.The wildlife recovery reflects a whole set of systematic governance reforms. The National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest consolidated more than 20 previously scattered protected areas, relying on natural restoration supplemented by moderate artificial restoration to safeguard the rainforest's integrity.The province has also completed China's first natural-resource ownership registration for a national park, taking stock of its forests, wetlands and water resources. Authorities orderly completed the ecological relocation of 459 households totaling 1,975 people from the core protected zone of the park.Yet the challenges facing tropical rainforests extend far beyond Hainan.The ongoing strong El Niño phenomenon is pushing the world's tropical rainforests to the brink of crisis. Rising forest fire risks, disturbed wildlife habitats and disrupted ecological water cycles continue to plague many tropical countries, where the tension between ecological protection and livelihood development persists."China's tropical rainforest management is already quite comprehensive," said Maria Rosda Lima Panggur, forest ecosystem manager at Komodo National Park in Indonesia, speaking at the conference.The report not only profiles the biodiversity information, but also includes the cultural heritage -- how local communities relate to nature -- as well as conservation management and a big part of technology, such as smart patrols and monitoring, according to her."I think it's really a great effort for biodiversity conservation," she added.For Wang, however, the challenges of rainforest conservation are increasingly apparent. El Niño has brought prolonged high temperatures and drought, adding to the daily pressure of forest management. During his patrols, he must now keep an even closer watch for fire risks and closely monitor the effects of dry weather on the survival of plants and animals."We guard the mountains, and the mountains guard us," he said.