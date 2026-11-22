Chinese volleyball legend Lang Ping Photo: Courtesy of FIVB

Chinese volleyball legend Lang Ping, 65, an Olympic gold medalist as both a player and coach, received the International Volleyball Federation's (FIVB) highest distinction on Saturday in recognition of her lasting contribution to the sport over a career spanning half a century.After receiving the Volleyball Order at the 40th FIVB World Congress in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Lang wrote a post on the Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, saying that the coaches, teammates, players and colleagues who had worked alongside her over the years were also part of the achievement."I have walked alongside volleyball for 50 years," she wrote, recalling how she began playing in Beijing at the age of 14 before wearing the jersey of China's national team and later coaching in Italy, the US and Turkey.Lang's career has made her one of the most influential figures in Chinese volleyball. Known as the "Iron Hammer" for her powerful attacks, she was a key member of the Chinese women's team that won Olympic gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, China's first Olympic women's volleyball title.The victory was part of a remarkable period for Chinese women's volleyball, which also saw the team win the 1981 and 1985 World Cups and the 1982 World Championship. The team's huge success helped establish China as a major force in international women's volleyball.Lang later moved from the court to the sidelines, building an international coaching career. She led the US women's national team to silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before returning to coach China in 2013.At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she guided China to another women's volleyball gold medal, becoming the first person in volleyball history to win Olympic gold both as a player and a head coach.Lang's achievements reflect not only her individual ability but also her influence across generations of players.In her Weibo post, Lang stressed that her dreams had been realized through collective effort and shared determination."I love volleyball, and that love has sustained my efforts. I have worked hard and persevered, never giving up even when things were difficult," she wrote.Looking back on her career, she said the memories that mattered went beyond championships and medals, including the friendships, shared dreams and moments that had stayed with her throughout the years."If I could walk this path all over again, I think I would still choose volleyball. Because all of this has been worthwhile," she wrote.The Volleyball Order was approved by the FIVB Board of Administration in May 2026, replacing the former FIVB Grand Cross as the federation's highest honor. It recognizes individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to the development and advancement of volleyball and beach volleyball worldwide.Four other figures received the inaugural distinction alongside Lang: Cuba's three-time Olympic champion Mireya Luis; Doug Beal, who coached the US men's team to Olympic gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games; former Volleyball Australia president Craig Carracher; and Swiss volleyball official Ruedi Kunz.Lang was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2002 and received the International Olympic Committee's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025.