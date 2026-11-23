Results of the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) were announced on Sunday evening, with all 723 Election Committee seats across 31 subsectors filled after being contested by 856 candidates.



Under the electoral arrangements, 341 individuals were confirmed as validly registered as ex-officio members of the Election Committee, while 156 were confirmed as validly nominated members. In addition, 259 candidates were returned uncontested, while 856 candidates contested 723 seats on Sunday.



Following the announcement of the election results, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said in a statement on Sunday evening that the elections fully demonstrated a healthy competition among patriots who are committed, competent and constructive, highlighting the positivity of democratic development under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."



Lee expected that in accordance with the principle, all Election Committee members will fulfil their duties diligently and responsibly, and contribute to the steady and sustained implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.



The Election Committee is an important part of the HKSAR's electoral system. According to Annexes I and II to the HKSAR Basic Law, the Election Committee, composed of 1,500 members, shall be responsible for electing the Chief Executive-designate and some members of the HKSAR's Legislative Council (LegCo). The Election Committee shall also be responsible for nominating candidates for the posts of Chief Executive and LegCo members.



The new Election Committee will serve a five-year term from Feb. 1, 2027, to Jan. 31, 2032.

