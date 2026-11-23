The guided-missile destroyer Dalian (Hull 105) attached to the PLA Southern Theater Command sails during a far-sea joint training drill in early April, 2023. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn

The PLA Navy on Monday released its lineup for the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2026), including the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Type 055 large destroyer and Type 054A frigate. Experts on military affairs told the Global Times that the star-studded display features three major highlights: the "five carrier-related assets," nearly 10 types of new main combat equipment, and combined display of surface vessels, carrier-based jets and marine forces, showcasing the navy's systemic combat prowess.Under a coordinated arrangement, the PLA Navy will showcase a mix of actual hardware and scale models in four categories: indoor exhibitions, outdoor static displays, flight demonstrations and vessel open-house visits. The exhibits include main combat warships, carrier-based fighter jets, carrier-borne helicopters, anti-submarine patrol aircraft, shipborne weapon systems and armored equipment, according to the PLA Navy.New-generation main combat vessels including the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Type 055 guided-missile destroyer and Type 054A guided-missile frigate will be open to the public at Gaolan Port. The outdoor static display area will also feature new aircraft such as the J-15T carrier-based fighter, Z-20F carrier-borne anti-submarine helicopter, Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft and WZ-2 unmanned helicopter.For the flight demonstrations, the PLA Navy will deploy the J-35 carrier-based stealth fighter jet and J-15T carrier-based heavy fighter, the KJ-600 early warning aircraft, along with the JL-15 trainer aircraft as well as Z-20J and Z-8C helicopters. They will perform formation flypasts, low-level passes and airfield raid drills, offering a multi-dimensional, three-dimensional showcase of the PLA Navy's maritime and aerial combat system.Thirty years have passed since the China Airshow was first held in Zhuhai in 1996. The PLA Navy brought physical equipment to the 15th Airshow for the first time in 2024. This year's edition marks the launch of a new offshore exhibition zone at Gaolan Port, where a large formation of active-duty naval vessels is on display, according to experts."For the first time, this Airshow opens the offshore exhibition area at Gaolan Port, where the PLA Navy's main combat ships make their debut at the Zhuhai Airshow. Its greatest significance lies in breaking the previous limitation of the Airshow largely focusing on aerial hardware, enabling the simultaneous display of naval, land, air and space equipment," Zhang Junshe, a military affairs expert told the Global Times on Monday.Previous editions of the Airshow focused primarily on aerial assets. The newly added naval vessel segment fills a critical gap in the maritime dimension, delivering a more comprehensive exhibition framework. Visitors can get up close to active-duty warships and book tours on board, offering a more immersive, firsthand viewing experience than past displays, which were limited to scale models, said Zhang."The concentrated participation of naval equipment further broadens the international profile of the Airshow China in Zhuhai and elevates its global standing. It also fully demonstrates China's robust capacity to host a large-scale defense expo covering land, sea, air and space domains," the expert said.All three surface combatants at the Gaolan Port maritime exhibition zone - the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Type 055 large destroyer and Type 054A frigate - are making their Airshow China debut. Among the aerial contingent, the J-35, KJ-600, Z-20F, Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft, JL-15 and WZ-2 unmanned helicopter are also first-time participants at the expo.Compared with the PLA Navy's debut at the Airshow China in 2024, the navy is fielding three types of main combat warships and nearly ten types of aircraft this year, forming an exceptionally strong lineup, Zhang said.Zhang outlined three standout highlights of the naval display. Topping the list is the first-ever public tour of the Type 055 10,000-ton-class destroyer. China's first domestically built destroyer of this displacement class, the vessel is known as the "sword-bearing guard" for carrier strike groups. It incorporates breakthroughs in overall design and information integration. As a landmark platform symbolizing China's transition from offshoreThe second highlight is the complete lineup of the "five carrier-related assets" on show in Zhuhai. The suite includes the J-35 stealth carrier-based fighter, catapult-launched J-15T multirole carrier fighter, KJ-600 carrier-borne early warning aircraft, J-15DT carrier-based electronic warfare jet and Z-20F carrier anti-submarine helicopter.Third, unmanned systems headlined by the WZ-2 unmanned helicopter are appearing alongside unmanned surface vessels and other robotic hardware. Taken together, these three highlights offer a comprehensive picture of the PLA Navy's evolving capabilities in far-sea defense, system-of-systems warfare and intelligent unmanned operations.

The guided-missile destroyer Dalian (Hull 105) attached to the PLA Southern Theater Command sails during a far-sea joint training drill in early April, 2023. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn

"J-35, KJ-600 and Z-20F are all making their debut at the Airshow China. Among them, the Z-20F carrier-based anti-submarine helicopter is appearing at an airshow for the first time and being unveiled to the public for the very first time. This marks the public debut of all five domestically developed carrier-related assets," said Zhang, adding that the completion of this carrier-based aviation system will further strengthen the overall combat capabilities of China's carrier strike groups.According to official information, compared with the previous airshow, the PLA Navy is placing greater emphasis on combat-oriented training this time. All exhibited items are active-duty main combat assets that regularly operate in the open ocean, carrying out combat readiness training, exercises and maritime rights protection missions. These are not static exhibits but warfighting hardware operating across the blue waters, vividly demonstrating the PLA Navy's operational readiness.The exhibition also highlights new-quality capabilities and emerging domains. It showcases a suite of next-generation platforms that have just entered service, received design certification or attained initial operational capability. The concentrated display of active-duty main warships offers a direct glimpse of the navy's robust open-ocean combat strength, testifying to the accelerated transformation of the navy amid the drive to strengthen the military in the new era.Systemic integration is another key focus. For the first time, the complete "vessel platform plus carrier-based aviation" system is presented together. Multiple newly upgraded and newly developed carrier-based fighters, early warning aircraft and helicopters make their collective debut. Displayed alongside major destroyers and frigates, amphibious warfare assets and coastal-sea defense systems, they illustrate the full maritime-air combat architecture of a carrier strike group.Greater prominence is also given to unmanned and intelligent systems. Unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned underwater vehicles and other unmanned platforms and scale models are on display, reflecting the PLA Navy's cutting-edge research into unmanned and intelligent warfare and pointing to emerging modes of future maritime combat.