COP31 President Murat Kurum (center) leaves a closing plenary session at the COP31 UN Climate Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on November 22, 2026. The 31st COP31 failed to reach a consensus on the Antalya Pact. Photo: VCG

After the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) concluded on Sunday without an overarching agreement, the Chinese delegation expressed deep disappointment with the outcome but stressed that countries should not lose confidence in the multilateral climate process, according to China Central Television (CCTV News).The COP31 failed to reach consensus on the proposed Antalya Pact, COP31 President Murat Kurum said on Sunday, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Earlier at the start of the plenary, Kurum presented the draft as a product of delegates' joint contributions covering electrification, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, adaptation finance and oceans, Xinhua reported.Negotiations were due to finish on Friday but ran late into Sunday in search of common ground, making it the longest UN climate conference in history, according to media reports.But the final deal proved unacceptable to the EU, Pacific Island nations and others because it failed to directly mention fossil fuels, the main cause of global warming, BBC said.Meanwhile, many poorer countries objected to the absence of any clear financial commitments from richer nations to help them adapt to the impacts of rising temperatures, according to BBC."It seems that there are parties that object to this text. I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted," Kurum said at the closing plenary, per Xinhua.Li Gao, vice minister of ecology and environment who is also the head of the Chinese delegation to COP31, said China was deeply disappointed with the conference's outcome but urged countries not to lose confidence in the multilateral climate process, CCTV News reported.Failing to reach an outcome document on the "first decision" was a setback, but it should not lead us to question or lose confidence in the multilateral climate process, nor should it lead to mutual recriminations, Li said, adding that such recriminations do nothing to help us build trust and move forward together.To address the common challenge of climate change, upholding multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation is the only way forward, Li noted, according to CCTV News.During the conference, the Chinese delegation participated fully and substantively in negotiations and consultations on all 165 agenda items. It held more than 50 ministerial-level bilateral meetings with the COP presidency, relevant parties and the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and participated in more than 10 ministerial-level multilateral consultations, actively encouraging all parties to seek practical solutions to bridge their differences, Li noted.Li said that China would continue to advance its national strategy for actively addressing climate change, steadily pursuing its goals of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality, according to CCTV News.He also said China would implement the goals set out in its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and its nationally determined contribution (NDC), accelerate the green transformation of its economy and society, and promote global climate governance guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.China would also work with other countries to build a clean and beautiful world, Li added.