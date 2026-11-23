On the evening of November 1, 2026, a drone light performance lit up the sky over Zhuhai, Guangdong, kicking off pre-event celebrations marking the 77th founding anniversary of the PLA Air Force and the 30th anniversary of the Airshow China 2026. Photo: VCG

The PLA Navy on Monday unveiled its lineup for the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2026). It will display the JL-15 trainer aircraft and WZ-2 unmanned helicopter to the public for the first time at the event.Under a coordinated arrangement, the PLA Navy will showcase a mix of actual hardware and scale models in four categories: indoor exhibitions, outdoor static displays, flight demonstrations and vessel open-house visits.The outdoor static display area will also feature new aircraft such as the J-15T carrier-based fighter, Z-20F carrier-borne anti-submarine helicopter, Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft and WZ-2 unmanned helicopter, according to the PLA Navy.For the flight demonstrations, the PLA Navy will deploy the J-35 carrier-based stealth fighter jet and J-15T carrier-based heavy fighter, the KJ-600 early warning aircraft, along with the JL-15 trainer aircraft as well as Z-20J and Z-8C helicopters. They will perform formation flypasts, low-level passes and airfield raid drills, offering a multi-dimensional, three-dimensional showcase of the PLA Navy's maritime and aerial combat system.All three surface combatants at the Gaolan Port maritime exhibition zone - the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Type 055 large destroyer and Type 054A frigate - are making their Airshow China debut. Among the aerial contingent, the J-35, KJ-600, Z-20F, Y-9 anti-submarine patrol aircraft, JL-15 and WZ-2 unmanned helicopter are also first-time participants at the expo, according to the PLA Navy.