The PLA Navy released a silhouette image, inviting the public to guess which "mysterious 10,000-tonne destroyer" will appear at the December airshow.

The PLA Navy has unveiled a broad lineup of ships and aircraft for the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2026), stoking intrigue over a "mysterious 10,000-tonne destroyer" whose identity will be disclosed at the December event.A military affairs analyst told the Global Times that the vessel is likely a latest Type 055 destroyer, set for its public debut. Its planned public appearance would send a clear signal that the new warship has attained steady operational capability, as the ongoing commissioning of Type 055 hulls bolsters the navy's far-sea deployment and combat capacity.The 16th Airshow China will be held December 7 to 13 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Breaking new ground, this edition adds a maritime display zone at Gaolan Port to bring a sea dimension to the expo. It will stage an integrated, panoramic display of the PLA Navy's main warships, next-generation carrier-based aircraft, Marine Corps assets and intelligent unmanned equipment across land, sea and air. Multiple active-duty systems will be unveiled publicly for the first time, illustrating the full scope of the People's Navy's transformation drive in the new era, according to a release the PLA Navy's WeChat account published on Monday.New mainstay vessels including the Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Type 055 guided-missile destroyer and Type 054A guided-missile frigate will be moored at Gaolan Port and open to visitors.In its guidance for booking vessel visits, the PLA Navy named the Type 075 Hubei and Type 054A Huangshan as confirmed participants. The Type 055 destroyer is framed instead as a "mysterious 10,000-tonne destroyer." "Its identity is not yet disclosed. Guess who I am — the answer comes in December," the release said."This is very probably a latest Type 055 10,000-tonne destroyer, holding its first public appearance for the Airshow China in Zhuhai," Zhang Junshe, a military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Monday.The PLA Navy WeChat account also noted that this year's event will feature "a slate of next-generation assets that are newly commissioned, newly certified and newly combat-ready, alongside active-duty main warships.""The public showing of a fresh Type 055 destroyer is a direct display of the PLA Navy's openness, transparency and self-assurance," Zhang said, noting that exhibiting the new vessel also sends a clear message that it has achieved steady operational capability.Visitors to the airshow will get an up-close look at the large warship dockside and that visceral impression beats written descriptions, turning maritime defense strength into something visible and tangible and bolstering public faith in national security, according to the expert."The arrival of this newest Type 055 destroyer epitomizes the PLA Navy's evolution from an offshore force to a far-sea navy, and highlights its resolve and wherewithal to uphold peace," Zhang said.Back in March, the PLA Navy released footage of the Type 055 guided-missile destroyers Dongguan, the ninth hull, and Anqing, the 10th, conducting combat training. That brought the total number of commissioned Type 055 10,000-tonne destroyers to 10. It means the "mysterious" large destroyer premiering at the airshow is likely to be the third Type 055 to enter service in 2026.Zhang said the commissioning of three Type 055 destroyers within a single year reflects China's maturing shipbuilding technology and craftsmanship and the establishment of a fully modern, complete shipbuilding ecosystem."The first Type 055, the Nanchang, took roughly six years from keel-laying to commissioning. Construction timelines for later hulls have shortened markedly, showing that stable, mature workflows are now in place across design, construction, outfitting and sea trials. This rests on a robust, dependable supporting supply chain," said Zhang.The propulsion, radar, electronic systems and specialized materials required for these large destroyers can be delivered in sustained batches. Suppliers upstream can maintain steady delivery schedules, ensuring consistent build quality. The high degree of uniformity in the vessels' hull form and equipment arrangement also points to tightly controlled dimensional tolerances, reliable welding precision and well-established assembly standards, according to the expert.Three vessels in total will be featured at the Gaolan Port maritime display zone at the airshow, and the two confirmed ships already named belong to the Southern Theater Command Navy. "As a general rule, each theater command typically handles events within its own area of responsibility and does not routinely reallocate assets across theater boundaries," Zhang said, noting that means this "mysterious 10,000-tonne destroyer" is also likely assigned to the Southern Theater Command Navy.Public records show that among the 10 Type 055 destroyers unveiled so far, four are assigned to the Northern Theater Command Navy, four to the Southern Theater Command Navy and two to the Eastern Theater Command Navy.Zhang said one key consideration behind the possible stationing of the latest Type 055 with the South Sea fleet is escort duties for China's dual carrier strike groups. Both the Shandong and Fujian are homeported in the South China Sea. As the carrier's primary escort, the Type 055 is tasked with establishing long-range air defense, anti-missile and anti-submarine cover to round out the carrier group's configuration.The South China Sea's vast expanse, dotted with islands and reefs, carries high strategic value. It has a pressing need for frontline warships capable of sustained far-sea management to safeguard maritime zones and sea lanes. The Type 055's robust area air defense and multi-domain strike capabilities are well suited to operational requirements in the South China Sea, said Zhang.The expert also noted that the steady commissioning of additional Type 055 destroyers continues to strengthen the PLA Navy's overseas deployment and warfighting capacity. In peacetime, the navy can maintain regular large surface combatant deployments across multiple strategic axes, extending maritime early-warning coverage and boosting maritime and aerial surveillance."Should contingencies arise, the service gains greater confidence for rapid response and emergency operations, with improved system-of-systems performance and faster capability generation," said the expert.