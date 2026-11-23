The 17th China-EU Economic and Financial Dialogue is held in Beijing, on November 23, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Finance

China held financial dialogues with the EU and Russia on Monday, separately, with topics including cooperation under the G20 Finance Track.During the 17th China-EU Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing, senior officials from both sides discussed macroeconomic conditions, policy coordination and cooperation under the G20 framework. Beijing used the occasion to call for greater openness and a level playing field for Chinese companies, according to a statement by China's Ministry of Finance (MOF).Chinese Vice Finance Minister Liao Min and the European Commission's Director General for Economic and Financial Affairs Maarten Verwey co-chaired the meeting.Liao said the dialogue followed the consensus reached in July 2025 between China and the EU. He urged both sides to uphold true multilateralism, promote an open world economy and inject greater stability into the global economy."Major economies including China and the EU should pursue structural reforms, deepen macroeconomic policy coordination, keep global industrial and supply chains stable, and support global economic and financial stability," Liao said.China is ready to expand mutual openness with the EU and promote more balanced economic cooperation, Liao added, while calling on the European side to respect market economy principles and fair competition and to provide Chinese firms with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment.The European side described the China-EU financial dialogue as an important platform for deepening macroeconomic policy coordination and practical financial cooperation, according to MOF.Noting that the two sides are each other's second-largest trading partners and major global economies, EU representatives said they attached importance to policy communication and practical cooperation with China. They expressed readiness to strengthen constructive dialogue on the basis of mutual respect and reciprocal openness, conduct equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences, and orderly advance the rebalancing of the EU-China economic relationship.Also on Monday, China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng met with Verwey, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone, and Eurogroup Working Group President Tuomas Saarenheimo in Beijing. The four sides held in-depth discussions on economic and financial conditions in China and the euro area, monetary policy, exchange rates, and cooperation under the G20.The European side said that in a world full of uncertainties, dialogues between the macroeconomic authorities of Europe and China are of great importance for strengthening policy coordination and deepening cooperation, according to a release by the People's Bank of China.In another development, the 12th China-Russia Financial Dialogue was held in Moscow, Russia, with both sides discussing macroeconomic conditions, financial cooperation, fiscal management and multilateral coordination, and issuing a joint statement, according to another MOF statement.

The 12th China-Russia Financial Dialogue is held in Moscow, on November 23, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Finance

The dialogue was co-chaired by China's Finance Minister Lan Fo'an and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov. Before the dialogue, Lan held bilateral talks with Siluanov and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, said MOF.According to the joint statement released, the two sides achieved various important consensus.China and Russia will deepen coordination and cooperation in multilateral platforms including the G20, BRICS, SCO and APEC, and will continue to closely coordinate in the G20 Finance Track.The Russian side supports China's upcoming BRICS Chairmanship in 2027. Both sides agreed to jointly promote BRICS pragmatic cooperation in the areas such as reinsurance, infrastructure investment, BRICS Think Tank Network for Finance, Customs and Tax, with a view to deliverable practical results.China and Russia will strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on the application of artificial intelligence in whole-process budget management, jointly advance fiscal digitalization, and continuously improve fiscal governance effectiveness, read the joint statement.Global Times