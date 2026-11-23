The view of Singapore Photo: VCG

China and Singapore reached 29 cooperation outcomes spanning emerging technologies, finance and public health on Monday. The two countries also renewed their commitment to deepening services trade and exploring cross-border payment connectivity, underscoring their efforts to translate their close economic ties into new opportunities for businesses and consumers.Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong co-chaired four bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings in Singapore on Monday, reviewing progress in major government-to-government projects and discussing cooperation in trade, innovation, finance and sustainable development, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Singapore to upgrade cooperation in traditional fields, and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as technological innovation, the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), and green industries.Gan said Singapore is willing to work with China to explore ways to make better use of mechanisms and intergovernmental projects, deepen cooperation in such fields as the digital economy, AI, the services sector and connectivity, and deliver more practical results under the all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership, according to Xinhua.Among the key outcomes, the two sides renewed a memorandum of understanding on deepening cooperation in trade in services, covering areas such as healthcare, eldercare, professional and legal services, tourism and sustainability. The renewed agreement will unlock further opportunities for companies in both countries to forge partnerships while giving consumers greater access to services in these key sectors, Gan said in his closing remarks.In the financial sector, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the People's Bank of China are exploring linking their fast payment systems for small-value transfers. The proposed arrangement would complement existing renminbi payment channels and facilitate transactions between businesses and individuals in the two countries.The two sides also agreed to enhance renminbi financing arrangements, including expanding support for corporate trade financing, working capital and capital expenditure. They will further strengthen capital market connectivity and support companies seeking listings and fundraising opportunities in each other's markets, according to MAS.The outcomes come as the two countries have launched negotiations to upgrade their bilateral free trade agreement to Version 4.0, with digital economy cooperation and cross-border data flows among the areas under discussion, according to Singapore's Prime Minister's Office.The latest outcomes reflect the growing depth and diversity of China-Singapore economic cooperation, with bilateral ties expanding beyond traditional trade and investment into services, digital technologies and financial connectivity, a Chinese expert noted. The two countries have complementary strengths, with China's vast market and industrial capabilities combining with Singapore's advantages in financial services, international trade and regional business networks. Deeper cooperation in services trade could help companies on both sides explore new markets and strengthen their competitiveness, creating fresh opportunities for bilateral economic growth.The proposed cross-border payment linkage could further reduce transaction costs and improve efficiency for businesses and consumers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Closer financial and digital connectivity could also reinforce Singapore's role as a gateway between China and Southeast Asia, thereby supporting broader regional economic integration, said the expert.