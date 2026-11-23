John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Monday urged all bureaux and departments of the HKSAR government to press ahead with reforms to prevent a repeat of the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire.



Lee made the remarks while chairing a meeting to receive briefings by officials on the HKSAR government's progress in implementing systemic reforms and taking forward the recommendations of the report by the independent committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.



Lee announced the establishment of the independent committee on Dec. 12, 2025, following the deadly fire on Nov. 26, 2025, to review its causes and related issues, make recommendations to prevent similar incidents, and submit a report on the matter.



Lee said that the recommendations put forward in the independent committee's report cover various areas, including fire safety, supervision of building maintenance and renovation works, building management and the prevention of anti-competitive conduct.



He stressed that the HKSAR government must work in close collaboration across bureaux and departments and step up the implementation of various reform measures, with a view to conducting a systematic review and reform of the entire process and every key stage of building maintenance and renovation, while enhancing the HKSAR government's regulatory functions and strengthening legal regulation.



The HKSAR government released the report of the independent committee on Oct. 29, and announced the implementation of systemic reform in various areas based on the report's recommendations, including the establishment of the Public Housing Building Control Section to replace the former Independent Checking Unit.

