This undated photo shows Shenzhou-24 crew members Tang Hongbo (C), Wu Yi (R), and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Wu Yi, and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will carry out the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Wu Yi, and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will carry out the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission, with Tang serving as commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday.The three astronauts are a spacecraft pilot, a flight engineer and a payload specialist, respectively. Tang has participated in the Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-17 crewed flight missions and is about to become the first astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station three times. Wu comes from the country's third batch of astronauts and will embark on his first spaceflight mission. Ali will become the first foreign astronaut to visit Tiangong.China's Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 8:18 a.m. (Beijing Time) Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson of the agency, said at a press conference.