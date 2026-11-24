At 12:15 pm July 10, 2026, Beijing time, the Long March 10B carrier rocket lifts off from the Hainan commercial space launch site, successfully placing its satellite payload into the designated orbit and completing its maiden flight mission. Photo: Fan Wei/GT

China will conduct a joint launch-site rehearsal of its Long March-10A rocket and Mengzhou crewed spacecraft in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province, followed by a technology verification flight of the Long March-10 rocket, a spokesperson said Tuesday. Preparations for the Lanyue lunar lander's first flight are proceeding as planned as China works toward a crewed moon landing.A press conference on the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceflight mission was held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Tuesday. During the press conference, a spokesperson said the lunar exploration program had also reached several major milestones thanks to efforts across the program.In the near future, the program will conduct a joint launch-site rehearsal involving the Long March-10A carrier rocket and the Mengzhou crewed spacecraft at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site. The rehearsal will verify testing and launch procedures and check interfaces between systems. A technology verification flight of the Long March-10 carrier rocket will follow to collect comprehensive flight test data. Preparations for the Lanyue lunar lander's first flight are also proceeding as planned.Overall, the lunar exploration program is advancing steadily toward its goals, with China making sustained progress in its exploration of the moon, according to the spokesperson.