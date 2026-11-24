Huawei Photo: VCG

Chinese telecom giant Huawei announced Tuesday that the number of smartphones, tablets and personal computers running HarmonyOS 5, 6 and 7, its self-developed operating system, had exceeded 100 million, Xinhua News Agency reported. An industry observer said the milestone marked the new operating system's gaining a foothold in the market and would help lay the foundation for the long-term development of China's foundational software industry.The ecosystem currently offers more than 460,000 applications and services, while the number of registered developers has topped 12 million, the company's consumer business arm, Huawei Device Co, announced on Tuesday.HarmonyOS was first released in 2019, and its native version officially launched in October 2024. From the outset, HarmonyOS was designed to support a wide range of devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables and in-vehicle systems, with the aim of bridging the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and the mobile ecosystem.Industry observers believed that launching HarmonyOS was a key step toward building a fully independent software ecosystem.The HarmonyOS architecture is independent of Android and Apple's iOS, featuring its own operating kernel, programming language and AI framework, all developed without using the Linux kernel or Android open-source code, according to Xinhua News Agency.Crossing the 100-million-device threshold just over two years later marks one of the fastest scaling trajectories ever recorded for a new operating system. The rapid growth in device numbers suggests that Huawei has made notable progress in combining hardware, operating system development and application ecosystem building, according to a Chinese analyst.An operating system is the infrastructure of the digital world, and the scale of terminals determines whether an ecosystem can take root.In the case of HarmonyOS, Huawei’s challenge has been not only to develop a new OS, but also to attract app developers, device makers and users into a self-reinforcing cycle, especially against the broader backdrop of Washington's sustained restrictions on Chinese tech companies, Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.According to Huawei, HarmonyOS applications now cover major scenarios including local services, outbound travel, e-commerce and retail, office work, transportation and gaming. The company said partners and developers have created a series of innovative applications and device experiences by combining technical capabilities with real-world business scenarios, such as telephoto micro live streaming, real-time window sharing for ride-hailing, 3D restaurant experiences and language-assistance functions.Huawei has also open-sourced the underlying platform of the HarmonyOS ecosystem. The company said the open-source HarmonyOS community has attracted more than 14,000 contributors and produced over 120 industry-specific distributions, which have been deployed in sectors including power, water and industrial manufacturing, according to information the company shared with the Global Times on Tuesday.The numbers point to a self-reinforcing flywheel between developers and users. More than 160 innovative capabilities contributed by partners have been integrated into and used by over 1,600 apps, with the use of these features surging 90-fold within a year. Meanwhile, more than 58,000 partners have adopted over 120 features such as “tap-to-connect” and real-time windows.As of October 2026, the OpenHarmony open-sourced community had attracted over 14,000 contributors and more than 730 community partners, while the OpenHarmony ecosystem had more than 1.35 billion devices, CCTV News reported on November 20, citing data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.Experts said crossing the 100-million threshold is an important indicator of a new operating system’s maturity, especially in a global market long dominated by a small number of foreign platforms.Xia Yubin, director of the OpenHarmony Technology Club at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said the milestone of more than 100 million devices running HarmonyOS marked the new operating system's gaining a foothold in the market.Operating systems have long been dominated by a handful of overseas companies, and it is extremely difficult for a completely new, independently developed system to survive. The breakthrough carries threefold significance, Xia said.First, it represents a technological breakthrough, demonstrating a path toward independent innovation amid constraints on access to key technologies. Second, it marks the development of a thriving ecosystem, in which applications and users reinforce each other in a virtuous cycle. Third, it contributes to talent development, as university faculty, students and developers help link basic research with industrial practice, laying the foundation for the long-term development of China's foundational software industry.Chinese policymakers and industry leaders have long emphasized the need for stronger domestic control over core digital infrastructure.From high-end chips and homegrown operating systems to AI-powered robots, China has made remarkable breakthroughs in core technologies during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–25), Wang said, adding that Huawei's experience shows that a complete software ecosystem can be built from the ground up when terminal scale, developer participation and industrial applications move in lockstep.Looking ahead, Wang said HarmonyOS still has a long journey from "standing firm" to "rivaling the incumbents," particularly in attracting more overseas developers and building global service capabilities.According to estimates by iiMedia Research, the size of China’s information technology application innovation industry is expected to reach 3.7 trillion yuan ($555 billion) by 2027.With the number of HarmonyOS terminal devices surpassing 100 million, enterprises and developers now have more options for independent digital and intelligent upgrading. This also opens up new opportunities for application and value-added services, providing fresh momentum for the growth of the sector on the basis of an independently controlled foundational platform and a user base of hundreds of millions of devices, according to the company.Global Times