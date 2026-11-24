A man visits an exhibition at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2026. The exhibition titled "Great Bridge Builders Edgar Snow and International Friends in Yan'an" was opened here on Monday. Featuring the individual stories and collective memories of 216 international friends, the exhibition traces a historical journey from wartime support to enduring friendship. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

An exhibition was launched in the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on Monday highlighting the contributions of international friends, including American journalist Edgar Snow, during China's wartime years and paying tribute to friendships that transcended national borders.Titled "Great Bridge Builders: Edgar Snow and International Friends in Yan'an", the exhibition features 150 cultural relics and archival documents, 402 photographs, and seven documentaries. It tells the stories of international friends who broke through multiple blockades to reach Yan'an, China's revolutionary heartland, about 90 years ago, supported the Chinese revolution, and helped build a bridge of dialogue between the CPC, the Chinese people, and the world.This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Red Army under the leadership of the CPC, and also the 90th anniversary of Snow's first visit to the revolutionary base in northern Shaanxi, which inspired his renowned work "Red Star Over China." His works helped introduce the Chinese revolution in the 1930s to the world and inspired many other international people to visit Yan'an.The exhibition is co-hosted by the publicity department of the CPC Shaanxi provincial committee, the Museum of the CPC and the CPC Yan'an municipal committee, and organized by the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall.Highlights include a 1938 Chinese edition of Red Star Over China published in Shanghai, and an inscribed copy of Helen Snow's Inside Red China.Liu Ni, director of the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, said that more items are being donated. For instance, Sharon Crain, a friend of Edgar Snow's wife Helen, donated two suitcases the couple once used. The suitcases are currently on the way to China.Visitors can also find items such as a camera used by American doctor George Hatem in Yan'an, a replica of German doctor Hans Muller's wallet, and documents from American experts Erwin Engst and Joan Hinton."As descendants visiting this exhibition, viewing these artifacts and archival photos, we gain a deeper appreciation for the simple yet profound friendship our ancestors forged when they chose to put down roots in this land," said Dehua Muller, son of Hans. "We are committed to passing this friendship on."Fred Engst, son of Erwin Engst and Joan Hinton, observed that while official diplomacy serves as a "big bridge" between nations, people-to-people exchanges form the "small bridges." He explained: "The big bridge bears the critical mission of connecting countries, while the smaller bridges link the hearts of ordinary people. Only when both converge can mutual understanding truly endure."The exhibition will last for three months in Beijing.

A man visits an exhibition at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2026. The exhibition titled "Great Bridge Builders Edgar Snow and International Friends in Yan'an" was opened here on Monday. Featuring the individual stories and collective memories of 216 international friends, the exhibition traces a historical journey from wartime support to enduring friendship. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit an exhibition at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2026. The exhibition titled "Great Bridge Builders Edgar Snow and International Friends in Yan'an" was opened here on Monday. Featuring the individual stories and collective memories of 216 international friends, the exhibition traces a historical journey from wartime support to enduring friendship. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)