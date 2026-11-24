Abeer Al-Ghamdi speaks at the first academic seminar on Chinese-language education in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 21, 2023. Photo: Global Times

"Abeer!" When the judges announced the winner at the Saudi regional round of the "Chinese Bridge" competition in 2023, Abeer Al-Ghamdi broke into a radiant smile, her eyes filling with tears.For Al-Ghamdi, that moment was enough to change her life. "It wasn't just about winning a competition - it opened the door to a completely different world for me!"Al-Ghamdi comes from Jeddah, a Saudi city on the Red Sea coast, and majored in Chinese at university.Asked how her connection with Chinese began, she said with a smile, "I was about 10 when I first saw Chinese characters, and I was instantly hooked." At the time, she found those little "square blocks" beautiful and mysterious, and wanted to know "how Chinese characters were actually written."Once that curiosity took hold, it never went away.When she first began learning Chinese, the pronunciation, tones and characters were all unfamiliar to her. It was far from easy, but she practiced over and over again. "I always hoped that one day I would be able to communicate naturally with Chinese people in their language, understand what they were saying, and gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture through the language," she said. That goal kept her going.In 2024, a year after Al-Ghamdi stood on the winner's podium, Saudi Arabia announced that Chinese would be introduced into primary and secondary school classrooms. Al-Ghamdi still remembers how her social media feed was flooded with the news that day.Over the years, many people have turned to Al-Ghamdi for advice on learning Chinese. She always wants to tell younger students not to stop at thinking "Chinese is interesting," but to actually start learning and stick with it. "Learn a few new words every day, repeat a few sentences after native speakers, and practice a short conversation. You'll go further than you ever imagined."Having majored in Chinese at university, Al-Ghamdi also found herself using the language every day in her first job. She worked on China-Saudi cultural exchanges at a Chinese-language training institution called "Wisdom Palace." During her time there, she was involved in several major projects.One was helping organize the "Jeddah Chinese Film Night." She had initially worried about whether the subtitle translations were accurate enough and whether the audience would understand the films. But once the event began, she realized she had been worrying unnecessarily. "The audience laughed and cried at all the right moments!" Al-Ghamdi recalled that the film Lighting Up the Stars moved many Saudi filmmakers and ordinary moviegoers. Some were "in tears, reaching for tissues," while others approached her to share their impressions of the film. The scene left a particularly deep impression on her.

Abeer Al-Ghamdi demonstrates a Chinese tea ceremony during an interview with the Global Times. Photo: Global Times

Another was leading a study tour to Shanghai. Al-Ghamdi remembers feeling considerable pressure at the time. The participants varied widely in age, and almost all were visiting China for the first time. She was worried that something might go wrong. But seeing the excitement in so many participants' eyes after they arrived in China helped ease her tension. What gave her the greatest sense of achievement was a young male participant who had known little about China before the trip and had not been particularly eager to visit. After seeing the country firsthand and taking part in the study activities, he told her earnestly that he hoped to study in China.Not long afterward, Al-Ghamdi herself also went abroad to study - in China."Convenience and efficiency" are what impress Al-Ghamdi most about life in China as an international student. "Mobile payments, public transportation, food delivery and online shopping - everything is so convenient!"She loves the way Chinese cities combine modernity with a rich cultural heritage. Outside her studies, she is always eager to explore more cities and experience their distinctive local scenery and customs. Chinese food is another of her great passions. "Hot pot, malatang, stir-fried noodles and dumplings are my absolute favorites," Al-Ghamdi said with a beaming smile.Today, China is no longer a "distant country in textbooks" for Al-Ghamdi. Instead, it has grown into a vivid, warm and tangible world through her experiences in classrooms, on city streets and in everyday life.There is an ancient saying in the Arab world: "Seek knowledge, even if it is as far away as China." Al-Ghamdi said that it was only after coming to China that she truly understood the meaning of those words. Although China and Saudi Arabia are separated by great distances, their people share the same pursuit of knowledge and the same desire to discover a wider world through learning."In the future, I hope to continue working in Chinese-language education and fields related to China-Saudi friendship," Al-Ghamdi said, looking ahead with anticipation.Hu Jiayi also contributed to this article.

Abeer Al-Ghamdi demonstrates a Chinese tea ceremony during an interview with the Global Times. Photo: Global Times