Photo: Screenshot from Baomiguan

An employee in an unspecified Chinese ministry who was once stationed overseas has been sentenced to death for espionage after providing more than 100 pieces of confidential information collected through his work to a foreign intelligence agency in exchange for over 1 million yuan in payments. Baomiguan, a WeChat public account linked to China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection, disclosed the case in an article on Monday.



While stationed in an unnamed country, the ministry employee surnamed Ma was approached by an intelligence officer named Kailin from another country, who initially used language learning and communication as pretexts before probing into politically sensitive issues and the personnel and operations of the Chinese institution in country where Ma is stationed.



Ma disclosed a substantial amount of sensitive information about the Chinese institution to Kailin and provided her with an internal telephone directory. Kailin later introduced him to her colleague named Tang Zheng, who demanded that Ma join the intelligence agency with Kailin and threatened to expose his past illegal activities to Chinese authorities if he refuses.



Ma accepted espionage assignments from the intelligence agency of country of Kailin, signed a "cooperation agreement" that included clauses of "confidentiality" and "loyalty," and regularly received a fixed monthly payment. Tang also supplied Ma with a laptop to transmit and receive intelligence.



After completing his overseas assignment and returning to China, Ma spent an extended period stealing classified information from documents and materials accessed through his work and transmitting the information to the foreign country via an espionage website. He provided more than 100 pieces of intelligence in exchange for payments and performance-based bonuses and collected the payments through meetings held either in China or overseas.



Ma was eventually apprehended. The court found that Ma provided state secrets to a foreign intelligence agency over an extended period, with nine items classified as top secret and 26 classified as secret. In return, Ma received more than 1 million yuan ($150,143) in espionage payments.



The court sentenced Ma to death for espionage, deprived him of his political rights for life, and ordered the confiscation of all his personal property.



The article warned that foreign espionage and intelligence agencies are increasingly using sophisticated and deceptive tactics such as emotional manipulation, financial incentives, threats and blackmail to target personnel in key positions at government bodies, stressing that such cases offer serious lessons.



Global Times