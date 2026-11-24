Three PLA Navy vessels, the Type 071 amphibious landing ship Kunlunshan (Hull 998), the Type 054A guided-missile frigate Xuchang (Hull 536) and the Type 903A comprehensive replenishment ship Wulunguhu (Hull 893), dock at the Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center at Port Ream, Cambodia. Photo: PLA Southern Theater Command

Preparations for the "Golden Dragon 2026" joint exercise between the Chinese and Cambodian militaries are progressing steadily at the Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center at Port Ream, the PLA Southern Theater Command said on Tuesday, releasing photos that showed several naval vessels and main battle tanks arriving at the center.The Chinese and Cambodian militaries will hold the 8th "Golden Dragon-2026" joint exercise in Cambodia from late November to mid-December, focusing on counterterrorism, anti-piracy and humanitarian rescue operations, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Tuesday.Preparations have been proceeding smoothly since Chinese troops arrived at the Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center in Ream on November 22, with Chinese and Cambodian forces working in close coordination, the Southern Theater Command said.The photos showed three Chinese naval vessels at the Port Ream center: the Kunlunshan (Hull 998), a Type 071 amphibious landing ship; the Xuchang (Hull 536), a Type 054A guided-missile frigate; and the Wulunguhu (Hull 893), a Type 903A comprehensive replenishment ship. The images also showed Type 96 main battle tanks carried aboard the Kunlunshan disembarking.

Type 96 main battle tanks disembarks from the Kunlunshan. Photo: PLA Southern Theater Command

The exercise is scheduled to include familiarization training, command-post exercises and comprehensive live-force drills. After arriving in Cambodia, Chinese participating forces from the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force and Joint Logistics Support Force quickly moved by road to their designated deployment areas, while Chinese and Cambodian command elements stepped up preparations - coordinating operational plans, conducting site inspections and carrying out joint communications tests, according to the Southern Theater Command.The exercise will play a positive role in the building of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, China's Ministry of National Defense said.The Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center was officially put into operation on April 5, 2025, according to the Xinhua News Agency.At the inauguration ceremony, both sides emphasized that the center was built and operates on the basis of mutual respect and equal consultation between China and Cambodia, which helps strengthening the practical cooperation, better fulfill international obligations and provide international public security goods.Alongside the ceremony, the Chinese and Cambodian militaries launched the "Golden Dragon 2025" joint exercise at the center, with vessels of both sides conducting in formation maneuvers, maritime communications, and equipment exercises.Global Times