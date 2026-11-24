Participants in the 2026 China-ASEAN Week pose for a photo amid an ongoing drone light show in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on November 22, 2026. Photo: VCG

China-ASEAN economic cooperation is moving beyond traditional merchandise trade, with partnerships in artificial intelligence (AI), smart transport and advanced manufacturing gaining momentum ahead of the implementation of an upgraded regional free trade agreement.The 2026 China-ASEAN Week opened in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Monday, featuring a series of activities focused on trade and investment, connectivity, technological innovation and people-to-people exchanges, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The event comes just days before the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol takes effect on December 1. The agreement expands the scope of cooperation to cover the digital economy, green economy, standards, and industrial and supply chains, according to China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).The upgrade builds on rapidly expanding economic ties. China's trade with ASEAN reached 7.68 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) in the first 10 months of 2026, up 24.2 percent year-on-year, customs data showed, with the two sides remaining each other's largest trading partners.Growing cross-border trade is underscoring the importance of transport connectivity between China and ASEAN. In the first eight months of 2026, Southwest China's Yunnan Province imported 910,000 tons of fruit from ASEAN, up 31.2 percent year-on-year, with the value of imports rising 35.8 percent to 16.22 billion yuan, according to data from Kunming customs.Improved transport connectivity is also facilitating the movement of both goods and people. As of November 16, the China-Laos Railway had recorded 300,600 cross-border passenger trips this year, with the annual total exceeding 300,000 for the first time, according to data sent to the Global Times by China Railway Kunming Group.

A passenger train runs on the China-Laos Railway. File photo: Courtesy of China Railway Kunming Group

The regional transport network was further expanded on September 16, with the opening of the Pinglu Canal in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the simultaneous launch of a freight route linking Nanning with Can Tho in Vietnam. The 134.2-kilometer canal connects the Xijiang River system with the Beibu Gulf and is navigable by vessels of up to 5,000 tons, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.For businesses, the benefits are measurable. The canal shortens the inland waterway route to the sea for goods from southwestern China by more than 560 kilometers. Overall logistics costs are expected to fall by 18 to 30 percent, while annual savings in transportation costs are projected to exceed 5 billion yuan, CCTV reported, citing local authorities.Wichai Kinchong Choi, a senior expert at Thailand's Kasikornbank, told the Global Times that the canal complements the China-Laos Railway and Lancang-Mekong River shipping. Beyond providing inland China with an outlet to the sea, it could help meet growing trade demand across the region, strengthen regional supply chains and create commercial opportunities for businesses on both sides, he said.When China and ASEAN began building their free trade area in 2002, the priority was to reduce tariffs and facilitate the movement of goods. By 2010, more than 90 percent of products were subject to zero tariffs. The FTA 2.0 upgrade, which took full effect in 2019, further opened up services and investment markets, an official from MOFCOM said.The latest upgrade, signed in October 2025, addresses a different set of business needs. As cooperation expands into more emerging sectors, improving compatibility between digital systems, strengthening coordination on technical standards and reducing operating costs have become key priorities, an official from MOFCOM said.In Khon Kaen, Thailand, a smart mobility platform developed by Nanning Rail Transit Investment Group is being readied for launch. It integrates buses, electric motorcycles and shared electric bikes, allowing passengers to make reservations, transfer between transport modes and unlock shared vehicles by scanning QR codes, Xinhua reported.Scheduled to go live in late December, the platform will also provide intelligent vehicle scheduling services for local transport operators. A representative of the Chinese company said the upgraded free trade agreement would help break down barriers to cross-border digital services and data collaboration, creating more opportunities for the company to promote its smart transport business in ASEAN markets, according to the report.Digital cooperation is also extending into computing power infrastructure. During the ongoing China-ASEAN Week in Chongqing, a dedicated from on the data industry will explore the provision of AI token services, computing power and AI model services to ASEAN markets, as well as cross-border computing power cooperation, China News Service reported.Chinese embodied AI developer X Square Robot told the Global Times on Tuesday that it had signed a memorandum of collaboration with Malaysia's national postal and parcel service provider, Pos Malaysia Berhad, to explore the use of robots in parcel handling, sorting and other logistics operations.Under the memorandum, the Chinese company intends to provide robotic equipment for evaluation, drawing on Pos Malaysia's operational experience and its nationwide network of more than 3,000 service locations. Any specific evaluation or deployment remains subject to a separate agreement, X Square Robot said.Cooperation is also expanding into public services. Local authorities in Nanning told the Global Times that China and ASEAN countries are exploring cooperation through the China-ASEAN regional pharmaceutical trading and centralized procurement platform,, cross-border pharmaceutical trade, settlement and logistics, as well as healthcare support in border areas, with the aim of improving access to medicines across the region.The changing structure of Chinese investment in Southeast Asia is another indication of how economic ties are evolving. Choi said Chinese investment in Thailand has become increasingly technology-intensive in recent years, with investment increasingly flowing into electronic components, printed circuit boards, smart home appliances, data centers and electric vehicles.For businesses operating across the region, the upgraded agreement could bring benefits beyond tariff preferences. Cooperation on electronic invoices, electronic payments and bills of lading will help reduce operating costs, while closer coordination of technical standards could reduce the costs of repeated testing and certification for manufacturers operating in different markets, according to MOFCOM.The ministry said China will work with ASEAN to establish subcommittees on the digital economy, green economy, standards and small and medium-sized enterprises. Further consultations and cooperation in emerging areas, including AI, are also on the agenda.Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, said the traditional gains from free trade agreements largely come from tariff reductions and wider market access. As China-ASEAN cooperation becomes increasingly technology-intensive, differences in regulatory frameworks, technical standards and digital governance are becoming more consequential for businesses operating across the region.The significance of the 3.0 upgrade lies in its potential to reduce these institutional costs. For Chinese companies, this could facilitate the expansion of technology services and the localization of operations in ASEAN markets. For ASEAN economies, closer cooperation with Chinese enterprises could help strengthen local industrial capabilities and increase their participation in higher-value-added segments of regional supply chains, Bian said.The next stage of China-ASEAN economic cooperation will be defined less by how much the two sides trade than by how closely their industries, technologies and markets are integrated. In an increasingly fragmented global trading environment, such integration could strengthen the region's endogenous growth momentum and its capacity to withstand external shocks, Bian said.