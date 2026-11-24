A long-abandoned mine Photo: VCG

Five severely decomposed bodies were discovered in an abandoned mine in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in June, with an investigation report suggesting that the deceased were illegal gold miners who likely died from oxygen deprivation while trying to flee after a law enforcement crackdown, according to thePaper.The bodies were found on June 16 in an abandoned gold mine in Pingshui village, Wujang town, Zhaoping county, Hezhou. The five men, aged between 37 and 57, included four local residents and one man from East China's Jiangxi Province.An investigation report recently released on the website of the Hezhou emergency management bureau identified the incident as an accident where illegal miners died while attempting to destroy evidence and escape from law enforcers. The accident caused direct economic losses of approximately 869,000 yuan ($121,000).According to the report, the group, led by the man surnamed Jiang from Jiangxi, began planning to illegally extract gold from an abandoned mine in Pingshui village in early April. The mine had been sealed in January 2026, but the group dug a new entrance above the sealed section to access it. The operation began in early May, with members purchasing gold-processing chemicals and equipment, transporting supplies and extracting ore.The operation was interrupted on the night of May 16, after the Zhaoping county natural resources bureau received a public tip-off and sent personnel to the site. Officials found two members of the group at the mine entrance and stopped the illegal mining. The two were taken in for questioning.After learning that their associates had been questioned, other members of the group discussed how to evade the investigation. At around 5 am on May 17, the five men reunited and returned to the original mine to remove gold-processing chemicals and destroy evidence, the report said.Instead of leaving through the illegally dug entrance, they carried empty chemical packaging bags and other items through an underground passage connecting the mine to another abandoned site, known as Zhangpinglong. That mine had been sealed in June 2003.The five men died inside the Zhangpinglong mine, between 465 and 633 meters from its entrance.As the bodies were severely decomposed when discovered, investigators said available forensic methods could not establish the precise cause of death. After ruling out fatal mechanical injuries and poisoning by the substances tested, the investigation team concluded that oxygen deprivation was the likely cause, citing the mine's narrow, winding tunnels and poor ventilation.A separate assessment found that the illegal mining operation had caused damage to gold mineral resources valued at 2.6255 million yuan.The five men who died would not face further legal proceedings. Four other suspects involved in the operation had been placed under criminal investigation and application to procuratorate approval for their arrests were raised on July 3, the report said.Several local officials, including the head of the county natural resources bureau, were found to bear responsibility for failing to properly seal and inspect abandoned mines, and not paying sufficient attention to and delivering duties in crackdown on illegal mining. The investigation recommended that relevant information be transferred to local discipline inspection authorities for further handling.The report noted that many abandoned mines in the area are located deep in mountainous forests, where difficult terrain and dense vegetation make them difficult to identify and inspect. It called for a comprehensive survey and registration of abandoned mine sites, as well as proper sealing measures to prevent unauthorized access.Global Times