The first China-Africa Engineers Exchange Event was recently held in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, bringing together engineering communities from both sides to strengthen professional cooperation. During the event, Chinese Society of Engineers (CSE) and the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), while CSE announced plans to open its continuing professional development (CPD) resources to engineering organizations in African countries.



Themed "Engineering Innovation for Sustainable Industrialization," the event brought together more than 150 representatives from China and 12 African countries to exchange experience and discuss cooperation in green manufacturing, sustainable mining, professional train and engineering education with a focus on supporting industrialization and infrastructure development.



"Africa has urgent needs in energy infrastructure, transportation, engineering capacity building, as well as standards and quality assurance," said Olumayowa Ayodeji Idowu, chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Branch Chairmen Forum. "Reliable and affordable electricity is fundamental to industrialization, while roads, railways and ports can help reduce production and logistics costs and facilitate regional trade."



Idowu stressed the need to strengthen technical education, practical training and professional development so that African engineers can design, operate, maintain and improve infrastructure and technologies.



"Developing and completing a project in Africa is one thing; maintaining it and ensuring its sustainable development in the years ahead is another," Idowu said. "I call for China-Africa cooperation to place greater emphasis on long-term project sustainability and strengthening local engineering competence, through joint research, technical exchanges and professional training in areas such as renewable energy, smart manufacturing, transportation and digital infrastructure."



Building engineering capacity is a key part of the cooperation framework discussed at the event. Eng. Dr. Jimmy Byakatonda, honorary secretary of the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE), said the MoU provides a framework for sustained cooperation between the two sides.



According to Byakatonda, potential areas of collaboration include artificial intelligence, information and communications technology, engineering technology, education, the environment, urban planning and agriculture.



"The event would also help strengthen ties among African engineering organizations and create more opportunities for exchanges and South-South cooperation among engineers," he said. "For African engineering professionals, learning how advanced technologies are applied in real-world projects is also of practical importance."



Uganda is working to rehabilitate its aging railway network, Byakatonda said. Against this backdrop, visits to Chinese companies specializing in tunneling equipment and rail transit technologies offered a timely opportunity for African engineers to learn about relevant technologies and their practical applications.



On November 19, participating representatives visited the SANY Lighthouse Factory, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited's industrial park in Changsha, Hunan, and a CRRC manufacturing base in Zhuzhou, Hunan, to learn about smart manufacturing, underground engineering equipment and rail transit technologies.



On the sidelines, 16 companies and institutions showcased China-Africa engineering cooperation projects at the event, offering engineering organizations, businesses and professionals an opportunity to explore potential partnerships.



Beyond technical exchanges and project cooperation, strengthening professional standards and engineering competence is also essential to the development of Africa's engineering sector.



Eng. David Kamungu, registrar and chief executive officer of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ), said that professional standards, engineering ethics, registration requirements and continuing professional development are essential to strengthening the engineering profession in Africa.



"Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and renewable energy mean engineers must continuously update their knowledge and skills," he noted.



Kamungu also emphasized the importance of closer links between engineering education, professional institutions and businesses, saying young engineers need more opportunities for internships, practical training and career guidance.



"Cooperation could also be expanded in professional training, mutual recognition of engineers, technical standards and joint research," he said.



"Energy security, mining development, mineral beneficiation, infrastructure resilience and water management all require sustained investment in engineering talent and professional capacity," he added.



Cooperation also means learning from each other's experience. According to Byakatonda, Chinese engineers could also learn from practices in Africa, where experience in responding to natural and man-made disasters has helped develop expertise in humanitarian engineering. He expressed hope that an African country would host a future exchange event, giving African engineers an opportunity to share their expertise and engineering competence.



The event also marks a starting point for closer institutional ties between Chinese and African engineering communities. On November 17, CSE held its re-election conference and the first meeting of its second council, adopting a new five-year action plan and releasing organization standards on engineering competence assessment and engineering ethics.



The exchange event that followed brought professional capacity building, technical standards and international cooperation further onto the shared agenda of Chinese and African engineering communities.



The event comes as China and African countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations in 2026, which has been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. The discussions highlighted the growing importance of professional training, technical exchanges, and knowledge-sharing in strengthening engineering capacity and enabling Chinese and African engineers to jointly address challenges in industrialization and sustainable development.





