A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, was held early Wednesday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Wu Yi, and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali set off at 5:28 a.m. (Beijing Time).To date, the Shenzhou-23 astronauts have stayed in the orbiting Tiangong space station for more than 180 days. They are in good physical and mental condition and are actively preparing to welcome the arrival of the three Shenzhou-24 astronauts, according to the CMSA.The Shenzhou-24 spaceship is slated to be launched at 8:18 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Wednesday, the agency noted.

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (C), Wu Yi (R), and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2026. A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, was held here early Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (R), Wu Yi (C), and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2026. A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, was held here early Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (R), Wu Yi (C), and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2026. A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, was held here early Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (C), Wu Yi (R), and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2026. A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, was held here early Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (C), Wu Yi (R), and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2026. A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, was held here early Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (C), Wu Yi (R), and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali attend a send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 25, 2026. A send-off ceremony for the Shenzhou-24 crew, consisting of two Chinese astronauts and one Pakistani astronaut, was held here early Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)