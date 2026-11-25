A suspect accused of illegally raising more than 15 billion yuan ($2.25 billion) from the public is extradited to China from Russia Photo: Chinese Ministry of Public Security

China has extradited from Russia a suspect accused of illegally raising more than 15 billion yuan ($2.25 billion) from the public through fictitious wealth management products and promises of high annual returns, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Wednesday.The suspect, surnamed Shu, allegedly took deposits from the public without approval from financial regulators or the required qualifications, with the amount involved exceeding 15 billion yuan.Police in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, opened an investigation into Shu in October 2024. In February 2025, prosecutors approved Shu's arrest on suspicion of illegally absorbing public deposits. Russian police apprehended Shu in November 2025, after which China submitted an extradition request.Russia approved the extradition in September 2026, and Shu was extradited to China on November 5, per the statement by the MPS.An official with the MPS's economic crime investigation department said the successful extradition demonstrated the firm resolve of China and Russia to jointly combat crime and was significant in strengthening bilateral law enforcement and judicial cooperation.Chinese public security authorities will continue to step up international law enforcement cooperation, bring fugitives to justice and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the public, the official said.Global Times